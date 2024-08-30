Volume Music Festival unveils its venues and schedule for 2024

click to enlarge Local music fans can
Erick Doxey photo
The Red Room Lounge joins the Volume venue list once more!
finally start planning their Volume weekend (Sept. 13-14) as the schedule for the 2024 festival is now live on volumespokane.com
.
The two-day festival is packed with 100 mostly local bands and hordes of excited Spokanites, ready to witness Volume's epic comeback. So where will all of those people go?
This year's venue list boasts some familiar Volume venues like nYne Bar & Bistro, The Big Dipper and Mootsy's while also featuring Volume first-timers like Zola, a live music hotspot in the downtown core. Festing folks can also catch shows at Q Lounge, The District Bar, Red Room Lounge and the Washington Cracker Building. No wristband is required to get your groove on in the Saranac Commons. Serving as the festival's only all-ages venue, the building will be full of a plethora of lively bands at no cost to the public.
While the venues don't have hard-set genre distinctions, there are some themes that emerge with a short glance at the schedule. If you're into the small-town Americana vibes, nYne is the place to be on Friday night with Little Wolf, Jenny Anne Mannan, Marshall McLean and the Shook Twins performing one after another starting at 6:20 pm. Zola is the spot to find your new favorite indie-folk songwriters with Brittany Jean, The Bed Heads and Aspen Kye taking the stage throughout the weekend.
If two nights of live
, local music isn't enough for you, head to the Chameleon on Thursday night, Sept. 12 at 6 pm for a pre-show featuring Vika & The Velvets, The Bed Heads, T.S. the Solution, YP and Weepwave.
If you've already purchased your festival wristbands, pick them up at the Chameleon and pay $5 to get into the stacked pre-show. If not, the show is open to the public for just $15, a steal for the amount of local talent in the lineup. Proceeds from pre-show ticket sales directly benefit the Chameleon.
Can't make it to the pre-show? Fest-goers can pick up their wristbands at the Washington Cracker Building, the Saranac Commons and at the old Pistole Boardshop building (523 W. Sprague Ave.) Friday and Saturday.
Volume is still looking for volunteers to help the festival run as smoothly as possible. If you're interested, head to volumespokane.com/volunteer
for more information. (Did I mention volunteers get free tickets to the festival?)
Wherever you end up during Volume, your sonic dreams are sure to come true thanks to the incredibly talent local musicians and the amazing local venues making it all possible.
Weekend passes ($64.99/VIP: $129.99) and single-day tickets ($44.99) are available now at volumespokane.com
. Get 'em while they're hot!