Cook up some cannabis-infused cream to help cool off with a frozen treat this summer

click to enlarge Will Maupin photo Infused cream can be used to make a variety of edibles.

It is absurdly hot outside. In this weather, who isn't craving some ice cream?

Here is how to make cannabis-infused cream, the main ingredient in ice cream. That's right, homemade cannabis ice cream is just around the corner.

INGREDIENTS:

cannabis flower



• 4 cups of heavy cream



• Cheesecloth or coffee filter

• 1 gram of approximately 20% THC

ACTIVATE YOUR CANNABIS

This is when you turn your raw cannabis flower into an edible. You can't just eat raw cannabis and get stoned because a reaction must take place to convert the form of THC in raw cannabis into a form that is active when ingested — this is what happens when you light it with a flame or heat it in a vape.

Place your cannabis into an oven-safe container with a lid. I used a small Dutch oven, but even a loaf pan covered in tin foil can do the trick. Anything oven-safe with a good lid will work. You want to rough chop the flower, but not grind it as you will lose many of the hair-like trichomes.

Heat the cannabis in an oven at 230 F for 30 minutes.

Note: This will both stink up your home and also heat it to hell-like temperatures. Don't do this during the day in a heatwave. Open your windows and do it at night.

CANNABINIZE YOUR CREAM

Let the cooked cannabis cool before chopping it up a bit more finely, but still avoid grinding it.

Transfer the chopped and activated cannabis into 32 ounces of heavy cream in a pot over low to medium-low heat. You'll want to bring it to a low simmer and then keep it there. Speed is not part of the game. Don't burn or boil it. Do not go above 180 degrees.

Keep the cannabis cream at a low simmer for 30 minutes, stirring often, to incorporate.

Then, strain the cream through a coffee filter or a cheesecloth into an airtight jar. That is your edible. Store in the refrigerator for up to three days before freezing or using. Once chilled, it can be used to make ice cream.

NOTES

The potency of your edible will depend mostly on the strength of your cannabis. I used 24% THC cannabis for these recipe tests, which came out to approximately 2 to 4 milligrams of THC per tablespoon of infused cream. Up the dose by increasing the percentage of THC — increasing the quantity of cannabis can overwhelm the flavor — or decrease the dose by using a lower percentage or smaller quantity.