How to celebrate Pi Day

How to celebrate Pi Day

If you can't make it to San Francisco's Exploratorium to celebrate Pi Day, that's OK. The day's gone international, so you can mark the math equation — er, occasion — anywhere you are. Here are some ideas:

π Stand in the middle of the Riverfront Park Rotary Fountain, measure its circumference and diameter, then prove the existence of pi by dividing its circumference by its diameter. Magic!

π Buy a personal sweet pie at Birdie's Pie Shop (712 N. Monroe St.) during their all-day "Irrational Pie Event" celebration. They're only $3.14! Other local bakeries — including Bean & Pie, the Grain Shed and more — are also celebrating; check with your favorite for specials.

π Count three things you can see, one thing you can touch, four things you can hear, one thing you can smell, and five things you can taste. With that, you'll have Sensory Pi (3.1415).

π Be completely irrational.

π Write a letter to one of your former math teachers thanking them for unlocking the universe.

 π Search within pi for your birthday at the site angio.net/pi/. With an infinite amount of digits (and over 62.8 trillion known digits), it's most definitely in there somewhere!

 π Take a break from work at 3:14 pm for a quick celebration.

π Eat only circular foods. Pancakes, onion rings, an entire pizza, an entire pie...

 π Drink a pi-nt at your favorite local brewery.

 π Sing "Happy Birthday" to Albert Einstein.

 π Head to the Tipsy Vine in Spokane Valley (18213 E. Appleway Ave.) for its Pie + Wine Day Tasting. For $30/person, they're pairing Birdie's mini pies with a variety of Washington wines. Math enthusiasts welcome, but call ahead. Tickets are going fast.

π Go to Mobius Discovery Center (331 N. Post St.) for an afternoon of scientific exploration and play. Visit mobiusdiscoverycenter.org to find out more. ♦

