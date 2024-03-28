NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane begins camp removal and graffiti clean up as the weather warms

click to enlarge Under the Browne viaduct in August 2023.|Erick Doxey Photo

For years, Spokane leaders have bemoaned the challenges with homeless camping and drug use along the I-90 "gateways" welcoming visitors to the city. Now, Mayor Lisa Brown is preparing to take a stab at addressing the problem — this time with new funding agreements from state government. On Monday, Brown announced that the city had reached an agreement with the state Department of Transportation that will designate the Division/Browne corridor between Sprague Avenue and I-90 as a "priority encampment zone" under the state's Right-of-Way program that funds encampment removals on state-owned land. The program previously funded efforts to address East Central's Camp Hope. The state will initially reimburse the city $440,000 for litter and graffiti cleanup efforts and may provide another $400,000 later. The city anticipates an additional $4 million in similar funding under a different agreement with WSDOT. This week, the city removed the fencing under the Browne Street viaduct, which was installed under the previous Woodward administration to deter camping and that Brown says has been ineffective. The city said "work to connect unhoused neighbors to services" and clean up litter and graffiti near the gateways began Monday. (NATE SANFORD)

REST AFTER RADIATION

Adult cancer patients who need to come to Spokane for treatment are one step closer to getting a new place to stay while they receive treatment. Thanks to help from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the most recent budget appropriations approved by Congress last week will provide $1.5 million for local nonprofit Cancer Can't to build several new apartments for cancer patients to use for free. The nonprofit is still raising money for the project, with plans to again ask Washington's Legislature for help next session. The patients they currently put up in hotels often face long drives from Montana, Oregon, and surrounding rural areas and need to stay for days or weeks at a time for radiation treatment. The new apartments planned for West Central, just north of Kendall Yards, will offer more comfortable accommodations, and a handful of units will be rented out to the market to sustain the cost of the other units. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

CDA CONDEMNS HATE

Late last week, players with the University of Utah women's college basketball team staying in Coeur d'Alene for the NCAA Tournament were harassed by someone in a truck flying the Confederate flag shouting the N-word and racist slurs while driving by. Later, as the players left a restaurant, multiple drivers revved their engines and shouted racist slurs. Coeur d'Alene Mayor Jim Hammond, Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations leader Tony Stewart, and Coeur d'Alene Resort President Bill Reagan denounced the hateful actions at a Tuesday press conference. "I offer my most sincere apology," Hammond said. Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White encouraged victims and witnesses to contact their department at 208-769-2320. White says the department is considering possible charges that could be filed if and when they find who was responsible, including Idaho statutes on malicious harassment and disorderly conduct, as well as a federal crime that may be appropriate but more detail is needed from the victims. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL) ♦