Question of the Week

DUI BUI-NGUYEN

Out of all the buildings in Spokane, my favorite building would probably have to be [Mary Lou's] Milk Bottle.

That's a good one.

It's just iconic. It's shaped funny. It looks funny. It just reminds me of good times.













DWIGHT McCAIN

Not really, I'm from Coeur d'Alene.

Do you have a favorite building over there?

I have a least-favorite. Those tall residential buildings they're putting in. There's one that's 18 stories.















CHANTELLE LICKFOLD

I really like the Davenport Hotel.

Why that one?

There's just so much history. Being able to see the different ballrooms and just being in those great spaces...it's just beautiful to be in that space. It made me feel like I was part of something bigger.











EGAN NORTON

I used to live in an apartment on First [Avenue] that was renovated from the early 1900s.

Do you have a favorite architectural style?

Midcentury modern. I love the old downtown hotels.















ROSS McCRORIE

The Paulsen Center. It has the tiers to the top, and it's always got a flag right at the top, it's a pretty building.

Do you know how old it is?

No, it's gotta be '40s or '50s. You have these just beautiful ornate sculpted stone facades. [Editor's note: It was finished in 1929.]











INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD