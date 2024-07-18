Question of the Week

What's your favorite local place to get an affordable meal?

AYLA SULLARD

I would definitely recommend Sushi Blossom. They have really good service and really good food.









DIANA BARTH

The first place that came to mind is Twigs. And the Elk — I like the Elk, too.

What do you order at the Elk?

I like their Reuben sandwich.





KELLEY STRANGE

Feast World Kitchen.

What do you like to get there?

Well, I've had Syrian food one time and that's all. But I want to go back because Afghanistan [cuisine] is interesting to me.




JOYCE BRAUSEN

My husband and I like to go to My Fresh Basket and get a lunch and get sandwiches. They have a good chicken sandwich, some soup, fresh cookies.








ELIZABETH GOLDSMITH

I would say Piccolo pizza in [Liberty Lake] during their happy hour is by far the best value and highest quality food I've had.

What do you like to order there?

Any pizza and a salad during their happy hour is exceptional. They have a great vibe, great music, it's very small and it's literally in the gas station.



INTERVIEWS BY CASSANDRA BENSON
ROCKET BAKERY on 14th, 7/10/2024

