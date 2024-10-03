Spokane Neighborhoods: Southeast

SOUTHGATE

Duncan Gardens can be found in the Manito/Cannon Hill neighborhood.

Hazel’s Creek, which is about 20 acres of farmland that was donated to the city about 12 years ago. The city has maintained it as essentially an open-area park with minimal improvements. There used to be a barn there. It’s gone, but that’s sort of the hidden gem.We have many gated communities. Neighborhoods reflect the styles and behaviors of the residents, and I think most of the people in Southgate are relatively private. In this neighborhood, there are still some areas suitable for additional commercial and residential development that’s happening in the southeast corner of our neighborhood.I would like to see $100,000 put in an account for the neighborhood council’s future needs. We filed a protest with the hearing examiner, and at that point, if we’d had $100,000, we could have hired a competing professional engineering firm to present our arguments more eloquently, but we didn’t. We had to capitulate after those neighbors also worked out a mediation agreement that required us to withdraw our objection.We are fortunate that we have choices. In the southeast corner of Southgate there is Revel 77 Coffee Shop, and I go there often. I also come to Twigs occasionally.Paul Kropp is an adjunct member of the Southgate Neighborhood Council. He lives in the county just south of Southgate. He’s been very active for many years in community and neighborhood efforts. He’s also the chairman of the liaison committee of the Community Assembly. He had some influence on the placement of connectivity and recommendations regarding the soccer fields over here, as well as a new senior care center that went in, and he’s also helped develop policies, procedures, and bylaws.Upscale and opportunity-rich. (VCM)I would say the Rocket Market.Half is more upscale with a lot of mid-century modern homes, and the other half were built in the ’40s and most of them started out as two-bed, one-bath homes. So it’s fun to walk around and look at all the different architecture.Traffic calming. People are speeding along 29th, that seems to be a real concern for everybody.I think it would be a tie between Luna [which is just outside the neighborhood] and Manito Tap House. They both have good menus and good service.Elizabeth Goldsmith. She’s involved with the neighborhood council. She gets things done. When the Comstock sign was painted over this year she got it cleaned up ASAP.Friendly, neighborly, great. (SW)Polly Judd Park. It’s hidden away. We created it on a dump, but it doesn’t look like that anymore.We just launched our brand new website — CliffCannonNeighborhood.com. It is very interactive. It really connects the neighborhood to the neighborhood, and then the neighborhood to the city.Rocket Bakery. They have gluten-free baked goods.I would make street crossings safer for children by putting in those accessible pedestrian signals with push-buttons.Two people, absolutely. Nancy MacKerrow started and maintains the Susie Forest. And Judy Gardner, who worked tirelessly to put traffic calming into our neighborhood.Historic, welcoming, fun. (SS)We have Lincoln Park, which is definitely a gem, a large park that has been around a long time, that has both a natural area and play fields. We also have Murphy Park.The thing that I like just very particularly about our neighborhood is that we’re quite close to some natural areas that the city’s preserved. We live within probably six blocks of three different five-acre tracts that are part of that stormwater management system, so it’s a great place to go walk the dog.I would probably try to use it toward traffic calming projects. [It] is one of the enduring problems that neighbors bring up at meetings. There are some things that you can do that are traffic calming and not all that expensive. They also enhance the beauty of the neighborhood, you know, plenty of street trees, doing bump-outs that both slow traffic down and also make it easier for people to cross the street safely.For my husband and myself, it’s the Meeting House, which is down on East 11th Avenue and Pittsburg Street. It’s kind of at the far end of our neighborhood. We like it partly because we have an attachment to the location, because it’s half a block from where my husband grew up. It used to be a neighborhood store. There’s nice outdoor seating, nice indoor seating, there’s a meeting room, and they have really good cookies.I would mention Carol Tomsic, who is the chair of our neighborhood council. We are lucky to have somebody that’s willing to devote so much time to really paying attention to what the city has to communicate with us. She has helped focus some of the neighborhood council efforts toward improving the safety and attractiveness of routes for bike and pedestrian traffic.Quail, pine trees and traffic. (VCM)Rockwood Boulevard and then our triangle parks. We have four Olmsted triangle parks.The historic homes and all the tree-lined streets. The district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesI would say the sprinkler system [for Rockwood Boulevard], creating historic signs and finishing sidewalks along the Boulevard.Jim Price. He helped update the historic walking map of all the homes in the neighborhood.Trees and historic homes. (VCM)Manito. Cannon Hill. [The two beautiful parks in the neighborhood.]It’s almost entirely residential, with many craftsman homes. Walkable. Very near to the downtown and health care.The Scoop, a popular destination visited by folks both near and far.Hidden Bagel. The Scoop and Hidden Bagel are great, and happily so since they are the only places to eat within our neighborhood boundaries.Members of our neighborhood council, most notably Chris and Wilma Flanagan.Traffic calming and sidewalk repair so that our neighborhood would be safer and more walkable. (SS)