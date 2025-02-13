While egg supplies are impacted by bird flu, consumers have options often not far from home

click to enlarge Heather Woolery photo Chickens sick with bird flu have created egg shortages and cost spikes, but there are other ways to get your eggs.

Throughout my life, chickens have had a presence. When I was very little, I was inundated with dozens of yellow fluffy chicks my grandma Florence bought annually from the local hatchery. Later on, when I was about 7, I got my own flock of six to 10 hens, which included Red, a very special Rhode Island hen who I would cart around like a doll everywhere. (Yes, even inside the house.)

But it wasn't until the pandemic that chickens would come back into my life in the biggest way. In 2021, I picked up six little chicks from our local farm store: Omelet, Benedict, Hollandaise, Nugget, Scrambles and Florence (for my late grandma). It was with this original six that would kick-start a full-on enthusiasm about everything chickens.

This enthusiasm would lead me to learn about heritage breeds and different colored eggs. I also learned that chickens are not protected by federal laws within the United States and are excluded from the Humane Slaughter Act, Animal Welfare Act and the Twenty-Eight Hour Law along with state protection being minimal if at all existent. One could say chicken farms across America resemble the Wild West, seeming like anything goes in terms of where and how we get our eggs, chicken meat products, and chicks from hatcheries.

Every day we're met with headlines about the bird flu (H5N1) epidemic, and as egg prices skyrocket we're left to wonder how we can combat this ongoing epidemic. The U.S. Poultry Industry Manual last reported in 2023 that each chicken house at an American egg farm contained 50,000 to 350,000 egg-laying hens. Some argue that processes for maximizing egg and poultry production and the lack of U.S. chicken regulations have been partly responsible for the spread of H5N1 among chickens. Now, needing to cull sick birds, we're paying the high price of letting cheap eggs drive the decision-making.

click to enlarge Heather Woolery photo

My flock has grown to 16 chickens, and whenever I post a photo on social media about the day's eggs, I almost always have someone comment, "The free eggs must be nice." While I understand the sentiment, the misconception that buying a few $3 chicks from the farm store equates to years of free eggs is far too common.

Owning backyard chickens is rewarding, but I don't ever let anyone believe I'm getting dozens of eggs for free. It takes investment: a quality coop that ensures your chickens' safety from predators and extreme weather; a fenced-in yard that allows them to free range; and monthly chicken feed that's affected by inflation.

Most people who buy adorable chicks quickly realize they don't have a plan for the chick-turned-rooster they now have inside city limits, or what to do with their flock when they leave for a two-week summer vacation. If you're looking to own a few backyard chickens, local Facebook groups and farm stores can help connect you with local breeders to give you access to humanely raised chicks that are bred for our region's weather along with locally grown feed that can help cut down on monthly costs and raise healthy chickens. You should also contact your city for specific regulations regarding backyard chickens in your neighborhood. Also know that owning backyard chickens isn't the quickest and most cost-effective way to find a solution to the high egg prices for mediocre eggs.

When my hens finally started laying eggs about six months after I'd brought them home from the farm store, I was filled with the same joy I had been filled with when one of my children brought home a painting they'd done at school. Cracking open those first few fresh eggs, seeing a deep orange yolk in my pan, I knew I was never going back. Whether I had chickens or not, I was buying locally raised, farm-fresh eggs from then on.

Thankfully, if there ever comes a time when I don't own chickens, I know of three micro-farmers selling eggs just down the street from me. Most micro-farms are based just outside city limits and can be found often with signs promoting "Farm Fresh Butt Nuggets" and "Buy By The Dozen." You can also often find micro-farmers selling their "filled egg cartons" on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Local Facebook groups, farm stores, word of mouth and food co-ops can help you find local farm stands and chicken farmers who are closest to you and who sell eggs regularly. Not only will those eggs be guaranteed farm-fresh, but you will also be supporting local farmers and chicken enthusiasts alike while saving money.

It is likely that until the H5N1 is brought under control and new federal regulations are put in place for chickens and poultry products, our grocery store egg prices will remain high.

If you're interested in owning backyard chickens, talk with your local farm store and neighbors who may own backyard chickens themselves, and join local Facebook and social media discussion groups to educate yourself before chick season begins here in the Inland Northwest. In the meantime, seeking out local options for higher quality eggs while supporting the local economy could be a solution for you and your family. ♦

Heather Woolery is a North Idaho-based writer, artist and art director. She is a graduate of the University of Idaho with a degree in fine art and creative writing.