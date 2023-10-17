At the five local Inland Northwest ski resorts, all the planning is about to be put into action

click to enlarge Schweitzer photo Idaho's premier ski resort has even more for mountain hounds this year.

SCHWEITZER

If you're an Ikon Pass holder, you now have access to Idaho's premier ski resort, as Schweitzer is the newest member of the Alterra Mountain Company family. Your wait from base to peak will be shorter, too, thanks to the new Creekside Express Chairlift. The high-speed lift moves visitors from parking to the mountain fast — but since its chairs detach from the cable in the loading and unloading terminals, beginners can take their time.

If you weren't one of the lucky people on the mountain when the new Cambium Spa opened for a few months last year, you'll be able to "Rev Up, Reboot and Tune In" all winter this year. The high-tech wellness center welcomes anyone looking to take care of their body, complete with a halo infrared sauna and other techniques to improve circulation and breathing. The spa is fully completed and here to help you feel your best, whether you're snowboarding down the mountain or strolling through the village shops.

Also opening now is the new Schralpenhaus housing project in nearby Ponderay, with 84 units for resort employees. Sean Mirus, marketing and special events director at Schweitzer, says that providing options for employees is key to ensuring a top-notch experience for everyone on the mountain. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

SILVER MOUNTAIN

The new Jackass Snack Shack, which opened last year, got a brand-new add-on: a wooden 40-foot deck that will be open the entire season, including outside the Jackass Snack Shack's business hours on Thursdays through Sundays. It provides visitors with a perfect spot to sit back and relax before hitting the trails again.

Over the fall, employees worked tirelessly to maintain the trails, including a new one that opened this year, to provide visitors a smooth start to the season. Additionally, the Mountain House was revamped with new flooring and carpeting.

"Whether you're like a brand-new skier or you've been skiing for 60 years, there's something for everyone at Silver Mountain," says Marketing Coordinator Gus Colburn. "Everyone that comes and visits the resort feels like they belong, it feels like it's a good home mountain for them. You won't leave Silver Mountain without getting at least a few fist bumps and high fives throughout the day."

Don't miss the annual Jackass Day in January, which celebrates the history of Kellogg and Silver Mountain Resort's creation as the Jackass Ski Bowl. Each year, attendees get deeply discounted lift tickets at the event. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

click to enlarge Mt. Spokane photo Mt. Spokane's snow service team leveled up this year with two new snowcat groomers.

MT. SPOKANE

As the closest ski area to the city, Mt. Spokane has long been a popular destination for beginners. Those running the show up on the mountain understand that, and this winter they've once again expanded the ski school offerings. There are more lessons than ever before for skiers and snowboarders of all ages. For beginners looking to take on the terrain park, the mountain's Progression Park has been moved to a more accessible location.

One change that skiers and boarders of all skill levels will notice comes from the work of the expanded snow service team. After investing in four new snowcats over the past three years, including two this offseason, the mountain will be as well-groomed as ever. That grooming extends beyond just the corduroy. There have also been additions to the team of professionals who design and maintain the terrain park, which is the largest in the region and once again a point of pride for Mt. Spokane.

While the mountain has been undergoing steady change in recent years, popular offerings like night skiing Wednesday through Saturday, the Club Shred children's program on Friday evenings and, of course, the mouthwatering kitchen menu are back for regulars to enjoy once again. (WILL MAUPIN)

click to enlarge Matt Sawyer/Ski Lookout Pass photo Eagle Peak doubled Lookout Pass' skiable area.

LOOKOUT PASS

Idaho's oldest ski area underwent transformative change last winter with the opening of the Eagle Peak expansion. That addition nearly doubled Lookout Pass' skiable acreage and added 500 feet in elevation. After last year's massive expansion, this offseason saw a number of more subtle changes to help visitors feel more comfortable in what is now a much larger mountain.

Improvements to the gearbox on the Eagle Peak quad lift have shaved two-and-a-half minutes off the ride time. Those few minutes saved each trip up the mountain can add up to extra runs down. Another timesaving feature to look forward to is a new outdoor ticketing kiosk. Visitors who make a lift ticket reservation can skip the main line and print their pass at the kiosk, conveniently located near the lift.

Visually, the most notable change is the addition of an annex next to the lodge. The sprung structure-style building is fully heated and loaded with seating for those looking to grab some food from the kitchen, dig into their own brown bags or simply get off their feet for a few minutes. (WILL MAUPIN)

49° NORTH

Get ready for yet another extended ski season as Washington state's second-largest ski resort, 49° North, works to maintain the historic success of its 2022-23 season. Director of Skier and Rider Services Rick Brown and his team have been working throughout the summer to ensure that the Chewelah ski resort can operate without solely relying on unpredictable weather patterns. More snowmaking machines around the resort will lead to a more reliable snowpack throughout the season, especially as operations continue into the spring.

Better conditions equal better skiing, for a longer season and more ski days — and that's what it's all about, right?

Brown's crew also spent the summer working on a timber project that increased clearance between the treeline and ski lift in the West Basin, creating new glades to explore. Advanced skiers looking for the thrill of a challenge will be happy to shred their way through these additions.

Folks can also expect to see the start of a new 7,000-square-foot building alongside the Calispel Creek Lodge toward the base of the Northern Spirit Express. While Brown says this won't be completed in time for this year's season, the building will eventually be home to the resort's Skier and Rider Services and more guest seating. (COLTON RASANEN) ♦