Four events to get you pumped for the snowy season

By

click to enlarge Four events to get you pumped for the snowy season

FILM LEGENDARY

Teton Gravity Research has been rolling out amazing ski films for almost 30 years now. This year's, Legend Has It, explores the stories associated with ski lore like storm cycles, heroic feats and traversing rough terrain. For 28 years, Teton Gravity Research has been traveling the globe with the athletes to beautiful locations often based on this fabled history to uncover the experience. At the event, attendees have the opportunity to enter to win grand prizes such as a Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition, a trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, YETI products and so much more.

Teton Gravity Research: Legend Has It • Thu, Oct. 19 from 7:30-10 pm • $9-$17• Bing Crosby Theater • 901 W. Sprague Ave. • bingcrosbytheater.com • 509-227-7638

click to enlarge Four events to get you pumped for the snowy season

GEAR GET READY!

The air is chilly and that can only mean one thing: It's almost time to hit the slopes! The annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap features over 22,000 items ready to be purchased and used on the mountain this winter. Beginner athletes will find all of the best gear for an awesome first ski season, while experienced athletes get the opportunity to upgrade their gear in preparation for their best season yet. Local ski patrollers, shop employees and knowledgeable volunteers are ready to help you determine which gear to buy according to your skill level. Don't miss out on all of the fun.

Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap • Sat, Oct. 28 from 9 am-5 pm and Sun, Oct. 29 from 9 am-noon • $5 • Spokane County Fair & Expo Center • 404 N. Havana St. • skipatrolskiswap.com

click to enlarge Four events to get you pumped for the snowy season

FILM THE GOAT

Nothing gets avid snow athletes hyped for the season like a Warren Miller film. Before it's time to hit the mountain, watch this film narrated by Jonny Moseley all about the birth of ski towns like Sun Valley and Aspen. In the 74th annual film, you'll meet icons and innovators like the original Hotdoggers and be introduced to the most outlandish ski locations in the world. Featuring athletes like Amie Engerbretson and Cam Fitzpatrick, you'll leave rearing to ski and pumped up for the snowy days ahead.

Warren Miller's All Time • Wed, Nov. 8 at 7:30 pm • $22-$24 • Bing Crosby Theater • 901 W. Sprague Ave. • bingcrosbytheater.com • 509-227-7638

click to enlarge Four events to get you pumped for the snowy season

VOLUNTEER PAVE THE WAY

If you want to make this the best ski season yet, consider volunteering at one of Spokane Nordic's Ski Trail Days. On specific days in October, volunteers can spend the day on Mount Spokane helping clear the Nordic area for grooming. This includes clearing branches, brush and any other obstructions you might encounter along the way. The day begins at 8:30 am in the Selkirk Parking Lot. Bring your own lunch, plenty of water, dress in layers and get to work! These volunteer days are critical to the trail and grooming quality in Mt. Spokane's Nordic Area, so give yourself a pat on the back!

Spokane Nordic Ski Trail Days • Sat, Oct. 14 and Sun, Oct. 29 beginning at 8:30 am • Free • Mount Spokane State Park • 26107 N. Mount Spokane Park Dr., Mead • spokanenordic.org

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Where to Shop: Auntie's Bookstore

By Summer Sandstrom

Where to Shop: Auntie's Bookstore

Revel in Pride

By Madison Pearson

Revel in Pride

Online to onstage: Comedian Trey Kennedy wants to focus on you

By Eliza Billingham

Online to onstage: Comedian Trey Kennedy wants to focus on you

Can't decide what to attend during Get Lit!'s 25th run? Consider these seven events

By Chey Scott

Can't decide what to attend during Get Lit!'s 25th run? Consider these seven events
More »

More from Snowlander

At the five local Inland Northwest ski resorts, all the planning is about to be put into action

At the five local Inland Northwest ski resorts, all the planning is about to be put into action

Everything's bigger in Montana, including these three go-to resorts just across the Continental Divide

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Everything's bigger in Montana, including these three go-to resorts just across the Continental Divide
More »
More Snowlander
All Special Guides

Things To Do

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from libraries to mermaid pods for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington University.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 12-18, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation