Beacon at Home: Dining family-style doesn’t require hours in the kitchen

Beacon Hill Catering & Events is a top choice Spokane venue for glorious, picture-perfect weddings featuring beautiful gardens and sunset views, completed by fabulous spreads of food. At their own venue and at many of Spokane's premier events, Beacon Hill is also a trusted and award-winning caterer.

But did you know you can have a mini-celebration of your own every single week with Beacon Hill's family meal delivery program, Beacon at Home. Each week, Beacon Hill's team presents a family meal that serves four, with free delivery right to your doorstep within 10 miles of Beacon Hill. Food arrives on Thursdays between 3 and 5:30 pm. If you'd rather pick it up, just leave a note with your order.

Meals feature creative, family-friendly main courses, as well as several side dishes, all labeled with allergen info. Customers are delighted to find special diet options are frequently on the menu. Best of all, all meals include complimentary dessert. You might get Beacon Hill's famous brownies or delightful pink frosted sugar cookies, or if you're very lucky, their dangerously delicious gluten-free, nut-free and vegan dark chocolate and orange cookies. Whatever's in your dinner box, it will provide the perfect finale to an effortless Thursday dinner.

Deliveries aren't limited to weekly meals, however. You can choose one of Beacon Hill's special menus for Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve to avoid all those hours shopping for and preparing a complex holiday meal. Add a bottle (or two!) of local wine to your order to complete the easiest event you've ever hosted.

Beacon at Home started during the pandemic when owner Ellie Aaro was looking for a way to keep her staff employed, doing what they do best. "We're accustomed to feeding and making people happy,” she says, “Beacon at Home is a weekly opportunity to serve people in their own homes.”