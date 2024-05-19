Tavolàta: Downtown Spokane’s delightful spot for delicious food every day of the week

What downtown spot is sure to impress with its Italian-inspired cuisine and welcoming vibe? Tavolàta. Who has the best happy hour with great food and drink at reasonable prices? Tavolàta. Where can you book your next party with pasta-loving friends, family or workmates? You guessed it: Tavolàta.

Located in a historic building just steps from Riverfront Park, Tavolàta is your go-to spot any day of the week. Gather in the bar and lounge area, main dining room, or reserved seating areas, which are wheelchair accessible, of course. And when the weather is nice for outdoor dining, Tavolata has renovated its front patio overlooking the park.

When other places might be closed on Mondays, Tavolàta is not only open, but it also has a terrific deal for diners. Available Tuesdays as well, the Three for $45 special features two pasta entrees of your choice and a bottle of wine.

“Everyone should get to enjoy a special night out,” says Ethan Stowell, founder and CEO of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, which owns Tavolàta.

“The Three for $45 special is also a great way for groups of friends to get together,” he adds, emphasizing the portions are full-size, “so a group can double up with two bottles of wine and four entree pastas all for under $100.”

Enjoy happy hour every day at Tavolàta, with small plates like smoked fish bruschetta or shareable salumi board, plus fresh pasta, and drink specials (even mocktails!) with prices from $6 to $15. No wonder Inlander readers rated Tavolàta tops for its happy hour in 2024.

More Reasons to Dine at Tavolàta

• Tender pappardelle, rigatoni, ravioli … it’s all made fresh daily in Tavolàta’s fun-to-watch open kitchen.

• Let Tavolàta ensconce you and up to 38 guests (if seated, 50 if standing) in its private dining space, complete with private entrance.

• Join the ESR rewards club to earn points towards free meals, cases of wine and invitations to exclusive events, such as a virtual cooking class with company founder, chef Ethan Stowell.