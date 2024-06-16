Market Street Pizza: Patience and a respect for traditions infuse specialty pies that keep customers coming back for more

Aaron Fiorini is serious when he says that love is the secret ingredient at Market Street Pizza. It’s present in the food, from pizza, wings and beer cheese fries to specials like the Sunday breakfast pizza, but also in the way they do things, Fiorini says.

“It’s a place that you feel comfortable to allow your kids to run around,” says Fiorini, a father of three who opened the original Market Street location with his wife, Angel, in 2019. In 2023, the couple added the Spokane Valley spot.

Market Street Pizza is inspired by an old school pizzeria Fiorini experienced growing up in Hillyard (where another Fiorini venue is in the works: Bison Bar).

“You got the classic music going on,” Fiorini says, adding “you got the old school arcade, the checkerboard cloth top tables, the old leaded glass lamps.”

As for food, Fiorini says old school is the best teacher there, too. Market Street makes its dough fresh daily from regionally sourced flour and lets it ferment for at least two days for a rustic yet perfect combination of chew and crisp from the pizzeria’s old-school brick oven.

Like its dough, Market Street Pizza prepares fresh tomato sauce, then lets it rest a day to develop a hint of sweetness without adding sugar, Fiorini explains.

Market Street serves seven traditional pies from the uber-popular pepperoni to the tomato pie with mozzarella, basil and Parmigiano dubbed the “OG East Coast Italian Pie.” Specialty pizzas number two dozen, not including additional pop-up specials, all of which have been a hit with customers.

>More Reasons to Eat at Market Street Pizza

• Whether you’re going gluten-free or staying away from carbs altogether, Market Street has options including gluten-free pies and an old-school salad bar packed with produce.

• Pie and ice cream go together great, right? After your pizza, try a scoop from High Voltage Ice Creamery, which recently launched inside Market Street’s Spokane Valley location.