Researchers at the University of Idaho are developing cleaner, innovative mining alternatives

By

click to enlarge Researchers at the University of Idaho are developing cleaner, innovative mining alternatives
Jeff Drew illustration

Imagine a plant pulling not just water and soil nutrients up through its roots, but also raw materials for use in electric vehicles and high-intensity magnets.

While that might sound like something plucked from a science-fiction movie, researchers at the University of Idaho are working to make it a reality.

Called rare-earth elements, these minerals aren't actually rare in quantity, but are difficult to locate and extract from soil and ore. They're crucial components of many different technologies, particularly renewable energy alternatives.

"These elements have applications in clean energy like wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles, cutting-edge technology like laptops and cellphones," says Amin Mirkouei, an assistant professor who's leading the project at UI's College of Engineering.

Idaho has abundant reserves of these elements at several locations, including Lemhi Pass and Diamond Creek, Mirkouei says.

Rare-earth elements are also present in many electronics that have been added to landfills. According to a 2019 report by the United Nations, the world produces 50 million tons of electronic waste, of which only 20 percent is recycled.

Part of Mirkouei's team's research involves finding ways to extract rare-earth elements from these electronics to provide sustainable and cost-effective methods to reduce both waste and environmental harm resulting from mining methods.

Current extraction methods are not only bad for the environment, but unsustainable. Most of the U.S. supply of rare-earth elements are imported from China, which produces over 80 percent of the world's supply.

"The focus is on using Idaho resources, because Idaho has high reserves of some of these elements," Mirkouei says. "We can use local sources, create more jobs, and it addresses lots of national security concerns such as cyber security and energy security."

The research, funded by the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission through a $440,000 grant, focuses on two methods of extraction: Phytomining uses plants to extract and concentrate metals, while bioleaching is a process using bacteria or acids to extract rare-earth elements from soil and ore.

At the University of Idaho, plants like nightshade, pokeweed, and brown mustard have been used to pull minerals from the soil.

Next the plants are harvested and processed to remove undesired minerals and byproducts from the rare-earth elements. Processing is primarily done through pyrolysis, or the heating of a material in the absence of oxygen, resulting in bio-ore or biochar from which the rare-earth elements can then be extracted.

The other process being researched is bioleaching, which is used when dissolving and extracting gold from ores.

Traditionally this method uses harmful chemicals like cyanide, while also producing hazardous waste that can have harmful health impacts for nearby residents if the materials and waste output are poorly handled and enter waterways.

Bioleaching serves a similar purpose to phytomining, but can be more effective at extracting minerals from low-grade ores, as well as from electronic and industrial waste.

Mirkouei's team is mainly using gluconic acid, which comes from gluconic bacteria, to extract the elements. The acid oxidizes the metallic sulfides in ore or soil, producing sulfuric acid that contains high levels of rare-earth elements.

In addition to creating more domestic dependence for the production of these elements, the team is focusing on finding sustainable alternatives to traditional mining and to lower carbon emissions from such energy-intensive processes.

"We don't want to do serious mining because it really costs a lot, so the focus is extracting from the surface," he says.

The plants in phytomining also act as a decarbonization technology, simultaneously helping counter carbon emissions by collecting carbon from the air.

The research also seeks to reduce waste by providing scientists with ways to reuse existing waste materials.

"You can integrate both to produce more rare earth eventually, maybe in the future," Mirkouei says. "But if you don't have rare-earth-rich soil, we can probably recycle those electronic wastes using the same methods."

After rare-earth elements are extracted through bioleaching and phytomining, they must undergo a process called metallurgy to separate each rare-earth element to produce desired metals.

Mirkouei says the next step is to research using molten salt or electrochemical processes for metallurgy. Once that concludes, a commercializable technology for the entire extraction process can be developed. He estimates it will be about 10 years until the research goes on the market.

"Some of those strategies for recycling the waste from traditional methods are not cost effective, that's why they don't practice it," Mirkouei says. "But these are methods that need to be environmentally friendly." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "At the Root of Mining"

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

A quick look at some of the Inland Northwest's college hoops programs before the 2022-23 season tips off

By Seth Sommerfeld

A quick look at some of the Inland Northwest's college hoops programs before the 2022-23 season tips off

College Football Preview 2022

College Football Preview 2022

University of Idaho looks at growing crops in the same field to better share nutrients like nitrogen

By Samantha Wohlfeil

University of Idaho looks at growing crops in the same field to better share nutrients like nitrogen

Metallica schedules its first 2020 concert... at a drive-in theater near you

By Nathan Weinbender

Metallica schedules its first 2020 concert... at a drive-in theater near you
More »

More from Scholastic Fantastic

Gonzaga teams up with Whitworth and Oregon State to discover how ponds are being impacted by climate change

By Daniel Walters

Gonzaga teams up with Whitworth and Oregon State to discover how ponds are being impacted by climate change

EWU's Margo Hill fights for the voices of missing and murdered Indigenous women

By Nate Sanford

EWU's Margo Hill fights for the voices of missing and murdered Indigenous women

WSU research team shows how rock dust on Mars could be used to 3D-print needed materials

By Samantha Wohlfeil

WSU research team shows how rock dust on Mars could be used to 3D-print needed materials

A Whitworth prof invents a smaller, cheaper way of manufacturing COVID tests — and it could be revolutionary

By Daniel Walters

A Whitworth prof invents a smaller, cheaper way of manufacturing COVID tests — and it could be revolutionary
More »
More Scholastic Fantastic
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Newport Ren Faire @ Newport City Park

Sat., May 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 18-24, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation