The search for every deal under $2 on Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday deals so good you really can try them all!

Taco Tuesday is my favorite fake holiday. It comes around every week, provides an excuse to eat one of my favorite foods on repeat sans judgment, and offers some of the best dinner deals in the whole city.

The only problem? It's too hard to decide where to go.

But what if, instead of choosing one spot, you go to as many as you can? Welcome to the Tour de Tacos. The goal is to sample as many tacos in the Spokane area that are under $2 on Tuesdays. Or Twos-days, if you will.

The tour requires stamina, a reliable GPS, and a stretchier stomach than you might think. To inspire would-be competitors, here's a record of my first attempt.

5704 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley



I pull up to the bright orange restaurant on Sprague at 7:27 pm. It's a little late to be starting the tour, but I'm optimistic, especially because the service here is so quick. These are real-deal street tacos, double wrapped with small, fresh corn tortillas, and topped with plenty of onion and cilantro. I choose chicken and pork, which are perfectly delicious on their own but also served with lime, radishes and consomme. I think about calling the whole thing off and staying here, because it's a cozy spot with plenty of booths and margaritas for only $4.95 on Tuesdays. But mi madre didn't raise no quitter.





$1.60 tacos



8021 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley



This other orange restaurant is just a little farther down Sprague, which means I'm ordering by 7:45 pm. This is the first brick-and-mortar location of a popular food truck, and it keeps some of the best vibes of eating out on the street — it's small, the door is propped open, and the tacos are legit. I'm ordering two carne asada tacos, also topped with cilantro, onion and lime. I hand over four singles and get some change back. I can't remember the last time that happened.





3624 E. Sprague Ave. (Plus 8 other Spokane/Coeur d'Alene locations)



A few minutes after 8 pm, I arrive at the nearest Atilano's — home of perhaps the area's most famous Taco Tuesday deal — and they're pretty close to selling out. These tacos are also small, understandably for the price, and a bit fast-food greasier than the previous two, but sometimes that's exactly the kind of taco you need.

$1.95 tacos$1 tacos

I'm kind of surprised — I've only eaten three tacos (each stop I've been ordering two tacos — one for now and one to save for later), but I'm already not really hungry anymore. They've all been stuffed with meat. But I'm only halfway through the tour, so I'm going to need to find room in my stomach somehow.

12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley



I'm not expecting a whole lot of taco from a nautical-themed saloon, but to my delight (and my full tummy's dismay), these tacos are big, especially for being only a dollar and a quarter each. They're a classic gringo taco — white flour tortillas, ground beef with packet taco seasoning, presumably, plus diced tomatoes, iceberg lettuce and a packet of sour cream on the side. The bartenders are sweet, and it's got great dive bar vibes inside, but when I realize it's past 8:30, my next stop awaits...







2118 N. Ruby St., Spokane



¡Ay, caramba! In my haste to get to Maracas, I accidentally skipped Mariscos Mi Tierra on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley, which has $1.99 chicken, fish, and chorizo tacos on Tuesdays. But technically, Maracas' tacos would be under $2 each if I ate more than five.

$1.25 tacosAll-You-Can-Eat Tacos for $10

I get to Maracas a few seconds before they close, a major restaurant faux pas, but the staff is gracious. They not only let me buy tacos, but they throw in chips and rice and beans, maybe because I look as stressed as I feel. These tacos are the first crispy tacos of the night and are so wonderfully crunchy that they make me hungry again. I would eat both of them were I not headed to the final stop of the night.

12908 N. US Highway 395, Spokane



I don't feel rushed anymore because Birdy's is open until 11 pm. The five bags of tacos in my passenger seat fill my car with notes of chilis and fresh corn flour. I walk with my head held high into the sports bar around 9:30 pm, only to be told (very kindly) that their kitchen closed at 9 pm. Feeling defeated, I promise to come back for tacos on a different Tuesday and sadly eat some chips on the way home.

$1.25 chicken tacos



The inaugural Tour de Tacos got the best of me this time. Thankfully, I've got plenty more Taco Tuesdays to try again. ♦

MORE GREAT TACO TUESDAY DEALS

These don't quite fit the Tour de Tacos goal to eat tacos under $2, but they still offer some serious value.

THE BAD SEED 2936 E. Olympic Ave.

Get three tacos for the price of two if you order the taco platter ($16) and wash it down with a $5 margarita.

JALISCO'S FAMILY MEXICAN RESTAURANT 7115 N. Division St.

Three asada or al pastor tacos, plus rice and beans, for $9.95

UNO MAS TACO SHOP 835 N. Post St.

Three tacos for $10 or five tacos for $15

SPECIAL K PUB & GRILL 3817 N. Market St.

Three beef tacos for $6, plus $2 tall boys

POOLE'S PUBLIC HOUSE 12310 N. Ruby Road; 5620 S. Regal St. #1

Beef tacos for $2.50, chicken tacos for $4, margaritas for $8 and Mexican beers for $4

COCHINITO TAQUERIA 10 N. Post St., Spokane 9426 N. Government Way, Hayden

A chef's choice taco for $2.50, plus happy hour until close.