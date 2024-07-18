Even more super affordable deals for when you're hungry or thirsty but your wallet's running a little low

Even more super affordable deals for when you're hungry or thirsty but your wallet's running a little low
Young Kwak photo
Zola's miso deviled eggs.|

Finding good deals doesn't have to be difficult. Next time you're hungry or thirsty, and your budget isn't unlimited, consider these tasty bargains at eateries across the Inland Northwest. Many of the following are offered only during happy hour, while others pop up on specific days of the week, or are seasonal discounts current as of this issue's press time.

BEVERLY'S
115 S. Second Street, Coeur d'Alene
Happy hour: Mon-Thu at 4-6 pm
Half-off select bottles of wine, $7 glass pours, $9 cocktails, plates from $8-$14
THE BOILER ROOM
6501 N. Cedar St., Spokane
Tuesday: Any pizza on the menu for $12, all day
BORRACHO TACOS & TEQUILERIA
211 N. Division St., Spokane
Tuesday: $3.50 house beers, $3.50 Neutral Seltzers
DAVID'S PIZZA
803 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane
Happy hour: Mon-Fri from 2:30-5 pm (bar and patio only)
50% off all spirits, beer and wine; 25% off all food (excluding to-go)
HONEY EATERY & SOCIAL CLUB
317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene
Happy hour: daily from 3-5 pm
$5 small plates, $10 select entrees, $5 drinks
NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO
100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights
Tuesday: $2 select 12-ounce cans of domestic beers and select food specials (Camas Club members; free to sign up)
Thursday: $4 specials including mixed drinks featuring Browne Family Spirits, wings at East and EPIC, mini nachos at Qdoba, small burger at Fatburger
OLD SCHOOL LIQUOR BAR
4711 W. Farrell Road, Huetter, Idaho
Happy hour: Mon-Thu from 3-5 pm, Sun all day
$5 beer and wine, small plates and craft cocktails
PICCOLO KITCHEN & BAR
21718 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake
Happy hour: Mon-Fri from 3-5 pm (dine-in only)
Half-off select bottles of wine, $4 draft beers, half-off pizzas
POOLE'S PUBLIC HOUSE
12310 N. Ruby Rd. (North Spokane); 5620 S. Regal St. (South Hill)
Happy hour: Mon-Sun from 3-5 pm
Half-off all alcoholic beverages; see website (poolespublichouse.com) for rotating daily specials
PROHIBITION GASTROPUB
1914 N. Monroe St.
Tuesday: 50% off drafts, wells, wines and signature cocktails
Wednesday: 50% off all burgers
Thursday: 50% off all appetizers and kill the keg specials ($3 pints and $10 pitchers)
REPUBLIC KITCHEN + TAPHOUSE
120 E. Fourth Ave., Post Falls
Happy hour: Daily from 3-5 pm
$6 draft beer and house wine, $5-$10 Republic snacks
SATELLITE DINER
425 W. Sprague Ave.
Thursday: $1.50 tacos, $3 for two
THE SCREAMING YAK
118 W. Francis Ave.
Wednesday: $2 domestic bottles from 3-6 pm
ZOLA
22 W. Main Ave., Spokane
Happy hour: daily from 4-7 pm
$2.50 bottled beer and select drafts; $3.50 all other drafts and seltzers; $6 rotating house wines; $8 shot + beer; $4-$9 food

The original print version of this article was headlined "Mega Deals Mishmash"

Cheap Eats 2024

Cheap Eats 2024

