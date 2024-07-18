Even more super affordable deals for when you're hungry or thirsty but your wallet's running a little low

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Zola's miso deviled eggs.|

Finding good deals doesn't have to be difficult. Next time you're hungry or thirsty, and your budget isn't unlimited, consider these tasty bargains at eateries across the Inland Northwest. Many of the following are offered only during happy hour, while others pop up on specific days of the week, or are seasonal discounts current as of this issue's press time.



115 S. Second Street, Coeur d'Alene



Happy hour: Mon-Thu at 4-6 pm



Half-off select bottles of wine, $7 glass pours, $9 cocktails, plates from $8-$14





6501 N. Cedar St., Spokane



Tuesday: Any pizza on the menu for $12, all day





211 N. Division St., Spokane



Tuesday: $3.50 house beers, $3.50 Neutral Seltzers





803 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane



Happy hour: Mon-Fri from 2:30-5 pm (bar and patio only)



50% off all spirits, beer and wine; 25% off all food (excluding to-go)





317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene



Happy hour: daily from 3-5 pm



$5 small plates, $10 select entrees, $5 drinks





100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights



Tuesday: $2 select 12-ounce cans of domestic beers and select food specials (Camas Club members; free to sign up)



Thursday: $4 specials including mixed drinks featuring Browne Family Spirits, wings at East and EPIC, mini nachos at Qdoba, small burger at Fatburger





4711 W. Farrell Road, Huetter, Idaho



Happy hour: Mon-Thu from 3-5 pm, Sun all day



$5 beer and wine, small plates and craft cocktails





21718 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake



Happy hour: Mon-Fri from 3-5 pm (dine-in only)



Half-off select bottles of wine, $4 draft beers, half-off pizzas





12310 N. Ruby Rd. (North Spokane); 5620 S. Regal St. (South Hill)



Happy hour: Mon-Sun from 3-5 pm



Half-off all alcoholic beverages; see website (

) for rotating daily specials





1914 N. Monroe St.



Tuesday: 50% off drafts, wells, wines and signature cocktails



Wednesday: 50% off all burgers



Thursday: 50% off all appetizers and kill the keg specials ($3 pints and $10 pitchers)





120 E. Fourth Ave., Post Falls



Happy hour: Daily from 3-5 pm



$6 draft beer and house wine, $5-$10 Republic snacks





425 W. Sprague Ave.



Thursday: $1.50 tacos, $3 for two





118 W. Francis Ave.



Wednesday: $2 domestic bottles from 3-6 pm





22 W. Main Ave., Spokane



Happy hour: daily from 4-7 pm



$2.50 bottled beer and select drafts; $3.50 all other drafts and seltzers; $6 rotating house wines; $8 shot + beer; $4-$9 food



