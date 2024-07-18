How to eat at local fine dining establishments without breaking your budget

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The charred beef sandwich from Gander and Ryegrass's SaltBox Sandwich Co.

Inside every person who loves going through a drive-thru, there is also a person who loves to splurge on a decadent meal every now and again.

The Inland Northwest has its fair share of fancy eateries that boast delicious menus year-round, but the price tags might leave a dent in your dining budget. If you're looking to eat like a fancy pants but without the high prices, these deals are right up your alley.

RUINS



225 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane

Located downtown, Ruins has a reputation for consistently serving up elevated cuisine that can satisfy the taste buds of nearly any diner. But chef Tony Brown's spot is even more well-known for its lunch menu — a holdover from his original Stella's days — served Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 am to 3 pm.

During this time slot, Ruins serves a selection of sandwiches that are — excuse the cliche — to die for. It's a simple way to try out the fresh, high-quality ingredients used in Ruins' regular menu but at a fraction of the price.

With a dozen sandwiches to choose from (each served with a bag of Tim's potato chips) there's bound to be one that tickles your fancy. Need some protein? Try the meatloaf sandwich ($15) with spicy ketchup and roasted shallot mayo. Want a fresh take on a classic? Order the egg salad sandwich ($13) with curry and be prepared to have your mind blown by the immaculate flavor combo.

And, of course, it wouldn't be a Ruins sandwich write-up without mentioning the tasty Bahn Mi ($13) on a crispy hoagie roll that can be made with either braised pork or tofu for the vegetarians among us.

GANDER & RYEGRASS



404 W. Main Ave., Spokane

Chef Peter Froese doesn't mess around with his ingredients.

Day to day, you might see a few small changes on the menu at Gander & Ryegrass, but that's just to ensure that diners get the most fresh, high-quality, seasonal ingredients possible. Gander & Ryegrass is well-known for The Marathon, a multicourse fine dining experience showcasing its chefs' artistry. But at $126 per person, it's certainly not Cheap Eats eligible.

What some may not be aware of is Gander & Ryegrass' impressive lunch/sandwich menu perfect for those looking to pick up a quick and delicious casual midday meal. Operating from 10 am to 3 pm every day under the name SaltBox Sandwich Co., the sandwiches are hearty, flavorful and thoughtfully crafted.

The charred beef sandwich ($14) features rare beef with horseradish mustard and shallot aioli on a soft ciabatta bun. It travels well, stays warm and never disappoints when your stomach starts grumbling for a filling lunch. SaltBox's grinder sandwich ($12) has shaved Italian meats, slow-roasted tomatoes and a caesar aioli that packs a tangy punch.

Gander & Ryegrass also offers happy hour every day from 3 to 5 pm. The menu includes focaccia with rosemary oil ($8), mussels with white wine salsa verde ($14) and smoked chicken wings coated with sticky chili sauce ($10), a small price to pay for the flavor bomb that awaits.

Along with its happy hour eats, Gander serves a provisions menu all day long with some super affordable pasta dishes like the casarecce with pork shoulder ragout ($12) and spaghetti with tomato sauce, basil and parmesan ($12).

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Tavolàta's spicy rigatoni is only $15 during happy hour.

TAVOLÀTA



221 N. Wall St., Spokane

Tavolàta's downtown space was home of an Olive Garden back in the day. It's safe to say Tavolàta's menu features more authentic — and more toothsome — Italian food.

Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 pm daily and features a wide array of pasta dishes for nearly $10 cheaper than regular menu prices. The lumache ($14) features vodka sauce and whipped burrata and the rigatoni with spicy sausage ($15) will have you full, satisfied and toting home leftovers due to the large portions.

The small plate offerings are not to be skipped over. Tavolàta's marinated olives ($6) are the perfect treat for brine lovers, and the focaccia ($6) comes with four thick slices of fluffy, herby bread as well as cheesy pesto for dipping.

Every Monday and Tuesday night, Tavolàta offers a $45 pasta dinner for two, great for a date night or a gossip sesh with your bestie. Choose from a selection of pastas and top it off with a bottle of wine all for under $50. It's hard to beat a fancy, filling dinner for two at $25 each.

DOWNRIVER GRILL



3315 W. Northwest Blvd., Spokane

Located in the Audubon Park neighborhood, Downriver Grill is a go-to location for those seeking out Pacific Northwest cuisine.

Downriver's happy hour (Tue-Sat from 2-5 pm and Sun from 2-close) gives diners the chance to try out a smattering of the regular menu offerings at a discounted price. Try the crowd-favorite Gorgonzola fries ($9) with fondue and black pepper, the white cheddar truffle mac 'n' cheese ($12), or the crispy Brussels sprouts ($11) with bacon and hot honey vinaigrette.

On Tuesdays, head to Downriver for the Chef's Special "Burger of the Moment" served with house Parmesan potato chips for just $15. You never know what you might get! ♦