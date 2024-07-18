How to eat at local fine dining establishments without breaking your budget

Inside every person who loves going through a drive-thru, there is also a person who loves to splurge on a decadent meal every now and again.
The Inland Northwest has its fair share of fancy eateries that boast delicious menus year-round, but the price tags might leave a dent in your dining budget. If you're looking to eat like a fancy pants but without the high prices, these deals are right up your alley.
RUINS
225 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane
Located downtown, Ruins has a reputation for consistently serving up elevated cuisine that can satisfy the taste buds of nearly any diner. But chef Tony Brown's spot is even more well-known for its lunch menu — a holdover from his original Stella's days — served Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 am to 3 pm.
During this time slot, Ruins serves a selection of sandwiches that are — excuse the cliche — to die for. It's a simple way to try out the fresh, high-quality ingredients used in Ruins' regular menu but at a fraction of the price.
With a dozen sandwiches to choose from (each served with a bag of Tim's potato chips) there's bound to be one that tickles your fancy. Need some protein? Try the meatloaf sandwich ($15) with spicy ketchup and roasted shallot mayo. Want a fresh take on a classic? Order the egg salad sandwich ($13) with curry and be prepared to have your mind blown by the immaculate flavor combo.
And, of course, it wouldn't be a Ruins sandwich write-up without mentioning the tasty Bahn Mi ($13) on a crispy hoagie roll that can be made with either braised pork or tofu for the vegetarians among us.
GANDER & RYEGRASS
404 W. Main Ave., Spokane
Chef Peter Froese doesn't mess around with his ingredients.
Day to day, you might see a few small changes on the menu at Gander & Ryegrass, but that's just to ensure that diners get the most fresh, high-quality, seasonal ingredients possible. Gander & Ryegrass is well-known for The Marathon, a multicourse fine dining experience showcasing its chefs' artistry. But at $126 per person, it's certainly not Cheap Eats eligible.
What some may not be aware of is Gander & Ryegrass' impressive lunch/sandwich menu perfect for those looking to pick up a quick and delicious casual midday meal. Operating from 10 am to 3 pm every day under the name SaltBox Sandwich Co., the sandwiches are hearty, flavorful and thoughtfully crafted.
The charred beef sandwich ($14) features rare beef with horseradish mustard and shallot aioli on a soft ciabatta bun. It travels well, stays warm and never disappoints when your stomach starts grumbling for a filling lunch. SaltBox's grinder sandwich ($12) has shaved Italian meats, slow-roasted tomatoes and a caesar aioli that packs a tangy punch.
Gander & Ryegrass also offers happy hour every day from 3 to 5 pm. The menu includes focaccia with rosemary oil ($8), mussels with white wine salsa verde ($14) and smoked chicken wings coated with sticky chili sauce ($10), a small price to pay for the flavor bomb that awaits.
Along with its happy hour eats, Gander serves a provisions menu all day long with some super affordable pasta dishes like the casarecce with pork shoulder ragout ($12) and spaghetti with tomato sauce, basil and parmesan ($12).
TAVOLÀTA
221 N. Wall St., Spokane
Tavolàta's downtown space was home of an Olive Garden back in the day. It's safe to say Tavolàta's menu features more authentic — and more toothsome — Italian food.
Happy hour runs from 4 to 6 pm daily and features a wide array of pasta dishes for nearly $10 cheaper than regular menu prices. The lumache ($14) features vodka sauce and whipped burrata and the rigatoni with spicy sausage ($15) will have you full, satisfied and toting home leftovers due to the large portions.
The small plate offerings are not to be skipped over. Tavolàta's marinated olives ($6) are the perfect treat for brine lovers, and the focaccia ($6) comes with four thick slices of fluffy, herby bread as well as cheesy pesto for dipping.
Every Monday and Tuesday night, Tavolàta offers a $45 pasta dinner for two, great for a date night or a gossip sesh with your bestie. Choose from a selection of pastas and top it off with a bottle of wine all for under $50. It's hard to beat a fancy, filling dinner for two at $25 each.
DOWNRIVER GRILL
3315 W. Northwest Blvd., Spokane
Located in the Audubon Park neighborhood, Downriver Grill is a go-to location for those seeking out Pacific Northwest cuisine.
Downriver's happy hour (Tue-Sat from 2-5 pm and Sun from 2-close) gives diners the chance to try out a smattering of the regular menu offerings at a discounted price. Try the crowd-favorite Gorgonzola fries ($9) with fondue and black pepper, the white cheddar truffle mac 'n' cheese ($12), or the crispy Brussels sprouts ($11) with bacon and hot honey vinaigrette.
On Tuesdays, head to Downriver for the Chef's Special "Burger of the Moment" served with house Parmesan potato chips for just $15. You never know what you might get! ♦