11 reasons the Washington State Redistricting Commission turned into a deadline-botching fiasco

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization After blowing their final deadline, the commission's "final" maps — released Tuesday, Nov. 16 — could be discarded by the Washington State Supreme Court.

Washington State Redistricting Commission's work has continued to spark

bitterly divided debate between partisans

: One side argues that Monday night's final meeting was a train wreck; the other argues it was more of a dumpster fire.

after conducting intense negotiations in private over proposals the public hadn't seen,

Redistricting Commission Chair Sarah Augustine says.





But even the chair doesn't quite know exactly what happened that night, she tells the Inlander.



But even the chair doesn't quite know exactly what happened that night, she tells the Inlander.

Redistricting Commission Chair Sarah Augustine had been cut out of much of the redistricting process herself.



"What I know about their negotiation is what the public knows," she says.

"Thankfully, and unsurprisingly, the Voting Rights Act does not say 'Democrats must win,'" Graves wrote on Twitter.

"I don't like to put down red lines, because I think it's usually counterproductive," Fain told the Inlander shortly after the proposed maps were released. "But I will put down the red line by saying the final map must have many legitimately competitive elections, competitive districts."

"The Washington State Redistricting Commission staff that I supervise worked hard to create a negotiation plan with a timeline and with details," Augustine says. "And that was not adopted by the commissioners."

Instead, the commissioners divided up into groups of two to negotiate individually.



"My approach was to do a regional approach, where there would be teams, and they would take it on district by district over time," Augustine says. "They didn't do that. They had their own way they wanted to do that, and they did it their own way."



While Augustine was the chair of the commission, the commissioners were the only ones who could truly make decisions, she says.









Augustine proposed a good faith agreement, literally titled " "work with the Commission Chair and sincerely attempt to resolve potential disputes" and not selectively leak plans to outside stakeholder groups before sharing it with the rest of the public.







"If t hey don't choose to adopt something, I can't make them do that," Augustine says. "I can suggest it. I can offer lots of proposals. I can bring those proposals to public meetings, and then they choose what they do."

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization The 5th Congressional District remains solidly red.



Augustine has been a professional mediator for



"The way in which they conduct negotiations, I wasn't a part of it," Augustine says. "T hey didn't want help to frame their negotiation."



Augustine has been a professional mediator for nearly two decades. She's an expert at trying to resolve conflict. But she wasn't actually a part of the commission's detailed negotiations.

"The way in which they conduct negotiations, I wasn't a part of it," Augustine says. "They didn't want help to frame their negotiation."



But as the commissioners battled it out behind closed doors on the final night, she was largely left in the dark.



"I saw the final plan when it was posted on the website with the rest of the public," Augustine says. "I didn't see it before that."



8. The public was cut out of the final negotiations too.



The commission officially met for over five hours on Monday night. But the public saw less than



At a press conference Thursday, the redistricting commissioners expressed regret across the board.







Graves says the commissioners had been meeting privately in two-person teams to hammer out the results of each map Monday night and were on a roll.



" We had the potential to reach agreement on these maps, which is a very important thing to me," he says. " I chose to keep working toward a deal."



He was working on the legislative district map behind closed doors with his Democratic House counterpart, April Sims, and had a plan to present it publicly to the rest of the commission at 7 pm.







But there was nothing that required that those kinds of negotiations be done behind closed doors — in fact, the purpose of the

eliberations be conducted openly.

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier won this district in 2018 — but she faces a steep challenge in keeping it.

"The way that meeting happened on Monday, I personally did not feel lived up to the transparency that I expect of my government and the people deserve," says Graves, the House Republican redistricting commissioner.

Graves says the commissioners had been meeting privately in two-person teams to hammer out the results of each map Monday night and were on a roll.

"We had the potential to reach agreement on these maps, which is a very important thing to me," he says. "I chose to keep working toward a deal."

He was working on the legislative district map behind closed doors with his Democratic House counterpart, April Sims, and had a plan to present it publicly to the rest of the commission at 7 pm.

"That meeting, instead, turned into continued negotiations right up until midnight," he says.

But there was nothing that required that those kinds of negotiations be done behind closed doors — in fact, the purpose of the Open Public Meetings Act is to ensure that public commissions' deliberations be conducted openly.

If the public could have seen whether, say, the Democrats were dragging their feet on the negotiations or the Republicans were being unreasonable about which district was going to straddle the Cascades, it wouldn't have just left them better informed — it may have encouraged the commissioners to negotiate faster.

9. Technical difficulties were experienced.



"Digital technology now enables the commission to work more efficiently," wrote advocates of the 2016 voter initiative to shorten Washington's redistricting deadline.



Today, that statement feels particularly ironic.



With minutes to go before midnight on Monday night, Fain lost his Zoom connection. But that was hardly the only technical snafu.

It crashes repeatedly."



The commissioners' choice to all gather at the same Federal Way hotel on the final night may have exacerbated the problem. "It was slow," Fain says. "The commissioners' choice to all gather at the same Federal Way hotel on the final night may have exacerbated the problem.

"You had many staffers doing big downloads and uploads on one hotel Wi-Fi system," says Nixon, the commission's communications director. "Hotel Wi-Fi is spotty and not great."



10. The commissioners blew through last week's deadline too.



Technical issues are exactly why it's best to not wait until the last minute to agree upon a final map.



"I don't think I'm stepping too far out on a limb by saying that this work should not have been done at that stage of the process or that late hour," says Fain, "because it just increases the likelihood you're going to face those kinds of problems."

When Spokane County's redistricting committee was drawing up new county commissioner districts, they signed off on the final maps the day before the final deadline, giving their contractor time to officially finalize the map and deal with any lingering details.



And that was the intent of the Washington State Redistricting Commission as well: The staff knew that the final map should have been agreed upon days before the deadline.



When Spokane County's redistricting committee was drawing up new county commissioner districts, they signed off on the final maps the day before the final deadline, giving their contractor time to officially finalize the map and deal with any lingering details.

And that was the intent of the Washington State Redistricting Commission as well: The staff knew that the final map should have been agreed upon days before the deadline.

"We had an earlier deadline set, but there was no progress by the point of that deadline," says Nixon. "The plan was to have it done on the 12th."

Asked if there was a certain point where she was alarmed that a final draft wasn't ready, Augustine responded, "Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, ohhhhhhh," noting she frequently raised concerns that time was running out.



"Nothing stopped them from having an agreement in mid-October," Nixon says. "They didn’t have to wait."

But three of the four commissioners came from the state Legislature, Nixon notes, where it's common for, say, the state's budget to be finished at only the very last moment. But he says legislators often have an incentive not to finish too early: They don't want to be bugged by lobbyists.



"They finish two weeks early, then all the political powers-that-be can come in and bash them for two weeks," Nixon says.

Asked if there was alarmed that a final draft wasn't ready, Augustine responded, "Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, ohhhhhhh," noting she frequently raised concerns that time was running out.

But three of the four commissioners came from the state Legislature, Nixon notes, where it's common for, say, the state's budget to be finished at only the very last moment. But he says legislators often have an incentive not to finish too early: They don't want to be bugged by lobbyists.

"They finish two weeks early, then all the political powers-that-be can come in and bash them for two weeks," Nixon says.

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization Is a 50.02 percent Hispanic district enough to pass legal scrutiny?

11. The "final" map may not actually be legal either.



"While the homework was turned in late, it was completed," Fain says. "The end result is something that we support, and I have high confidence that it is something that will end up becoming law."

But if the maps do become law, expect a lawsuit.

If you look at the 2020 voting-age population makeup of the proposed District 15 in Yakima, it looks like over two-thirds of the district is Hispanic. But the 2019 data for the percent of citizens in the district who are Hispanic is much lower — only 50.02 percent.







Of course, all those arguments could soon be made irrelevant. With the deadline missed by the commission, it will be up to Washington state's progressive Supreme Court to draw the actual final map — and they don't have to stick to the boundaries agreed upon by the commission.



Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, is counting on it.



If you look at the 2020 voting-age population makeup of the proposed District 15 in Yakima, it looks like over two-thirds of the district is Hispanic. But the 2019 data for the percent of citizens in the district who are Hispanic is much lower — only 50.02 percent.

And that, the UCLA Voting Rights Project argues in a letter this week, is not good enough. The District 15 the commissioners have proposed, for example, would have gone for Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp by about 5 percentage points last year.

Dave's Redistricting App is an incredibly simple and responsive tool for quickly editing districts, developed by a programmer from Washington. But while the commissioners used that tool for drawing some of their rough drafts, they were stuck using a clunkier and more expensive software system called "Autobound Edge."

It crashes repeatedly.

The commissioners' choice to all gather at the same Federal Way hotel on the final night may have exacerbated the problem.

"It was slow," Fain says.

"I can't make them do anything unless they agree to it in a public meeting," Augustine says. "And they did not agree to a negotiation plan."

Instead, Augustine says she would offer her communication advice for breaking through roadblocks and regularly check in on the commissioners to ask how things were going.

But as the commissioners battled it out behind closed doors on the final night, she was largely left in the dark.