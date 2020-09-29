Compact nuclear fusion reactor is ‘very likely to work,’ studies suggest

By

click to enlarge An image provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shows a rendering of the reaction chamber of the Sparc fusion energy macine. Scientists developing a compact version of a nuclear fusion reactor have shown in a series of research papers that it should work, renewing hopes that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achieved and eventually contribute to the fight against climate change. - T. HENDERSON/CFS/MIT-PSFC VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
T. Henderson/CFS/MIT-PSFC via The New York Times
An image provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shows a rendering of the reaction chamber of the Sparc fusion energy macine. Scientists developing a compact version of a nuclear fusion reactor have shown in a series of research papers that it should work, renewing hopes that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achieved and eventually contribute to the fight against climate change.
By Henry Fountain
The New York Times Company

Scientists developing a compact version of a nuclear fusion reactor have shown in a series of research papers that it should work, renewing hopes that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achieved and eventually contribute to the fight against climate change.

Construction of a reactor, called SPARC, which is being developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a spinoff company, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, is expected to begin next spring and take three or four years, researchers and company officials said.


Although many significant challenges remain, the company said construction would be followed by testing and, if successful, building of a power plant that could use fusion energy to generate electricity, beginning in the next decade.

This ambitious timetable is far faster than that of the world’s largest fusion-power project, a multinational effort in Southern France called ITER, for International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor. That reactor has been under construction since 2013 and, although it is not designed to generate electricity, is expected to produce a fusion reaction by 2035.

Bob Mumgaard, Commonwealth Fusion’s chief executive and one of the company’s founders, said a goal of the SPARC project was to develop fusion in time for it to play a role in mitigating global warming.

“We’re really focused on how you can get to fusion power as quickly as possible,” he said.


Like a conventional nuclear fission power plant that splits atoms, a fusion plant would not burn fossil fuels and would not produce greenhouse-gas emissions. But its fuel, usually isotopes of hydrogen, would be far more plentiful than the uranium used in most nuclear plants, and fusion would generate less, and less dangerous, radioactivity and waste than fission plants.

But the hurdles to building a machine that can create and control a fusion plasma — a roiling ultrahot cloud of atoms that will damage or destroy anything it touches — are enormous.

Some scientists who have worked on fusion energy for decades say that while they are enthusiastic about the prospects for SPARC, the timetable may be unrealistic.

Commonwealth Fusion said it would announce a location for SPARC in a few months.

Tags

Trending

Is Tenet worth a trip to Idaho just to remember what it's like to go to the movies?
New owners of the Maxwell House see a bright future while staying rooted in the West Central establishment's long history
Thirty years ago this week, the Replacements released their final album All Shook Down. Where does it rank among the punk pioneers' catalog?
Your Guide to Fall Arts 2020
With Spokane school buildings closed, community organizations create learning hubs to help working parents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Trump Falsely Says Information in Tax Report Was 'Illegally Obtained'

By The New York Times

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Sept. 27, 2020. Trump shifted his position overnight on a sweeping New York Times investigative report on his taxes, falsely accusing the paper on Monday of using “illegally obtained information” after initially saying on Sunday that the article was “totally fake news.”

With government reform package, Democrats eye an era after Trump

By The New York Times

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses a news conference in Washington, Sept. 23, 2020, where House Democrats unveiled a far-reaching package of proposed government changes meant to protect federal watchdogs, bulk up congressional oversight powers, constrain presidential pardon power and impose new penalties on presidential appointees who participate in political activities while on the job.

Justice Department threatens to withhold federal funds From New York, Seattle and Portland

By The New York Times

Federal agents during a protest in Portland, Ore., early Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020. After weeks of clashing with protesters, federal forces will soon begin withdrawing from Portland, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon said Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Trump Says He Will Wait Until Friday or Saturday to Announce Supreme Court Pick

By The New York Times

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Georgetown Law Ginsburg Lecture in Washington, Oct. 30, 2019.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch @ Colville Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Through Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 24-30, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation