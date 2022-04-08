Inlander Insights: The Sweeplings

click to enlarge Glass Jar Photography Cami Bradley and Whitney Dean wrestle with grief on The Sweeplings' new album.

What works about your musical chemistry?



Whitney: Well, it's easy. Cami sings like an angel, and I just, like, I hear words that she should say when she starts doing things. Cami is a really masterful melody artist. We kind of have a little dialogue about what are you thinking and feeling based on the context, and then we build it from there. When I bring a melody to the table, she's able to take it to the next level. Or if she brings a lyric, I'll move that to the next thing. We just complement each other in that format extremely well, and it's not a chore to write songs.



Vocally, it’s just one of those weird quirks. Really, there's no magical formula to it. I'm not doing anything to blend in supernaturally with her, it just so happened that God willed it that our voices fit together when we sing stuff.