LIST: Spokane-area restaurants with patio or open-air dining during Phase 1

click to enlarge Rock City Grill owner Jim Rhoades is pictured on the South Hill restaurant's patio. - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
Rock City Grill owner Jim Rhoades is pictured on the South Hill restaurant's patio.
As all of Washington state remains in Phase 1 of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan, restaurants are currently allowed to seat at 25 percent capacity, but only in approved outdoor spaces, or if they can meet specific stipulations of the open-air, indoor dining guidelines introduced in early January.

We’ve compiled and continue to update the following a list of eateries across the Spokane area that are offering outdoor patio dining and/or indoor, open-air dining.

Restaurant owners can keep us informed of any changes or updates at food@inlander.com.


Most, if not all, of these restaurants are also happy to offer their menus to-go for those who don’t want to dine on-site.


*Indoor, open-air seating also available
**No patio; indoor open-air seating only

NORTH SPOKANE
5 North Brewing Co.
Bigfoot Pub and Eatery
Birdy’s Sports Bar
*Cascadia Public House
Downriver Grill
The Flying Goat
Happy Trails to Brews
*Hop Mountain Tap Room and Grill
Jackson St. Bar and Grill
**Ladder Coffee & Toast
*Lost Boys Garage
*Poole’s Public House
Prohibition Gastropub
**The Swinging Doors
**Thai Bamboo
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar (Wandermere)

EAST SPOKANE
*Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
Checkerboard Taproom
*No-Li Brewhouse
Red Wheel


SOUTH SPOKANE
*Latah Bistro / Wine & Taps
Luna
*Manito Tap House Press
*Perry Street Brewing
*Poole’s Public House
Remedy Kitchen and Tavern
*Rock City Grill
South Perry Pizza
*Waddell’s Neighborhood Pub & Grille

SPOKANE VALLEY / LIBERTY LAKE
Charlie P’s
**Max at Mirabeau
*Millwood Brewing Co.
O’Doherty’s Irish Pub & BBQ Cater Co.
The Rock Bar and Lounge
*Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon
True Legends Grill
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar (Spokane Valley Mall)
YaYa Brewing Co.

DOWNTOWN
Backyard Public House
Bark, A Rescue Pub
Borracho Tacos & Tequileria
Brick West Brewing
Browne’s Bistro
Davenport Grand
**David’s Pizza
Globe Bar and Kitchen
**Hidden Mother Brewery
**Incrediburger & Eggs
*Iron Goat Brewing Co.
**Lumberbeard Brewing Co. (weekends only)
Nectar Wine and Beer
**nYne Bar & Bistro
O’Doherty’s Irish Grille
Osprey Restaurant
Pacific Ave Pizza
Saranac Public House
Saranac Commons (Stella’s, Peace Pie Pizzeria, Black Label Brewing, Hatch Coffee)
Veraci Pizza
**Whistle Punk Brewing
**Wooden City Spokane

WEST PLAINS
Bullhead Saloon
Monterey Pub & Grub
Wild Bill’s Longbar

