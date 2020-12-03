Local do-gooder Rick Clark relaunches nightly fundraisers

By

click to enlarge During the first statewide shutdown, Rick Clark used Facebook Live to request donations for local restaurants.
During the first statewide shutdown, Rick Clark used Facebook Live to request donations for local restaurants.

Nine months ago when restaurants across Washington were forced to shut down for the first time to slow the spread of COVID-19, Spokane philanthropist Rick Clark took to social media to rally support.

Logging on to Facebook each night, Clark hosted 15-minute livestreams to collect donations from the public, which he used to buy dozens of full-price meals from a local restaurant to feed an area nonprofit's staff and clients the next day.

Each night, Clark was averaging between $800 and $1,000 in donations, and after 43 days he'd raised more than $50,000 that was spent at 60 local restaurants, providing more than 3,000 meals to those in need. Clark paused his efforts after restaurants were able to reopen for in-person service in mid-May. However, with another dine-in ban lasting until at least mid-December, Clark has been logging online almost daily for the past two and a half weeks.

Related
Eat Like a Chef takes Spokane cooking to television.

Local Eat Like a Chef series now airing

Those interested in donating or tuning in to follow along can join the Facebook group "Spokane Quaranteam," which boasts more than 4,200 members and counting. Streams are held at 5 pm Monday through Saturday, but donations are also accepted anytime via Venmo (@Helpspokane), the Cash App ($Helpspokane) and PayPal (helpspokane@gmail.com).

Recent beneficiaries of Spokane Quaranteam's efforts include Scratch feeding the YWCA of Spokane's domestic violence shelter, Lost Boys Garage supporting Crosswalk teen shelter, Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe making meals for Open Doors family shelter, The Viking providing food for clients of Truth Ministries, and Brooklyn Deli supporting the UGM Men's Shelter. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Return of the "Quaranteam""

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

With a new compilation of Brian Eno's work in stores, we look at back at the composer and producer's pioneering career
Trained lawyers make court rulings, right? That hasn't been the case, however, in Cheney and Airway Heights
Jim Brickman has a Spokane-centric show in store to celebrate the season and support the First Interstate Center for the Arts
The Inlander's 2020 Gift Guide
We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Local Eat Like a Chef series now airing

By Chey Scott

Eat Like a Chef takes Spokane cooking to television.

Dry Fly launches new holiday-themed canned cocktail; plus Up North Distilling debuts whiskey

By Chey Scott

Dry Fly launches new holiday-themed canned cocktail; plus Up North Distilling debuts whiskey

Restaurants, bars in Washington state can now only serve takeout or seat small parties outdoors

By Chey Scott

Takeout and outdoor dining are the only options until Dec. 14.

Cascadia Public House is opening a second location; applications now open for Spokane County hospitality grant

By Chey Scott

Cascadia co-ownerJustin Oliveri. |Jennifer DeBarros photo
More »

Latest in Food News

Local front-of-house workers reflect on COVID-19, masks and financial stress

By Lauren Gilmore

Local front-of-house workers reflect on COVID-19, masks and financial stress

Local Eat Like a Chef series now airing

By Chey Scott

Eat Like a Chef takes Spokane cooking to television.

Chick-fil-What? Eat these local chicken sandwiches instead.

By Inlander Staff

Not fried chicken, but still crispy and tasty.

Local nonprofits team up to provide critical mental health resources to the hard-hit hospitality industry

By Chey Scott

FaiSafe for Life president and founder Sabrina Votava
More »

Readers also liked…

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Epicurean Delight: Bites and Delights

Epicurean Delight: Bites and Delights

Through Dec. 15

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation