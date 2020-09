Local photographers see red in 2020 #samedressspokane collaboration

click to enlarge See how eight Inland Northwest photographers put this red Calvin Klein thrift-store find to creative use by searching the hashtag #samedressspokane starting Thursday, Sept. 3

click to enlarge Scott Martinez photo Model: Janelle Hoffmeister, joined by Abosei "Hank" Jazbo, shot on High Drive at 57th, Spokane

I wrote a story about a crew of Spokane-area photographers who took one sparkly black dress and used it for a bunch of creative photo shoots, only sharing the results of their individual visions online — and all at once — using the hashtag #samedressspokane.This year, it's happening again, but with a twist: The dress will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Spokane Humane Society . Photographer Rachel Fellows is the organizer once again, and she describes the dress (seen above) as a "thrifted find." It's a size 8 Calvin Klein, and proved every bit the worthy spark of "creativity, fun and community" its predecessor was last year.This year, the photographers taking part are Fellows, Mike Wolfgram, Tom Tyson, Lynne Morris, Scott Martinez, John Austin, Tabor Cote and Paul Broussard.Each of the photographers had the dress for one week this summer to get as creative as they liked. Some of them shared some behind-the-scenes photos using the #samedressspokane hashtag, but they otherwise did not share their shots with each other, or anyone else.Visit #samedressspokane on Thursday, Sept. 3, to see the photographers' work, and search for "Same Dress Spokane" on eBay to bid on the dress and support the Spokane Humane Society. The auction ends Sept. 10. In addition to the dress, the auction winner will receive an 8-by-10-inch photograph from each photographer of their favorite shot with the dress.Here are a couple of examples of some of the work you'll find at #SameDressSpokane: