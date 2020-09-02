Local photographers see red in 2020 #samedressspokane collaboration

This year, it's happening again, but with a twist: The dress will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the Spokane Humane Society. Photographer Rachel Fellows is the organizer once again, and she describes the dress (seen above) as a "thrifted find." It's a size 8 Calvin Klein, and proved every bit the worthy spark of "creativity, fun and community" its predecessor was last year.
Each of the photographers had the dress for one week this summer to get as creative as they liked. Some of them shared some behind-the-scenes photos using the #samedressspokane hashtag, but they otherwise did not share their shots with each other, or anyone else.
Visit #samedressspokane on Thursday, Sept. 3, to see the photographers' work, and search for "Same Dress Spokane" on eBay to bid on the dress and support the Spokane Humane Society. The auction ends Sept. 10. In addition to the dress, the auction winner will receive an 8-by-10-inch photograph from each photographer of their favorite shot with the dress.
Here are a couple of examples of some of the work you'll find at #SameDressSpokane:
[Editor's note: This post has been updated to reflect one of the photographers previously listed as a participant has been removed from the project.]