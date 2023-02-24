Events: Making Tracks

Events: Making Tracks

Soak up the last days of the snow sports season by learning the basics of snowshoeing during a guided hike hosted by the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation department. Travel on snowshoe trails through the snow-covered trees and hills around Mount Spokane and meet fellow snow enthusiasts. Cost includes: snowshoes, poles, trail fees, instruction, guides and transportation to the mountain. Meet at Yoke's Fresh Market parking lot at 14202 N. Market St. Sun., Feb. 12, 9 am-1 pm, Mon., Feb. 20, 9 am-1 pm and Sat., March 18, 9 am-1 pm, $39, Mount Spokane State Park. spokanerec.org

The Fab Four

Sir Paul McCartney made an appearance in Spokane not too long ago, checking off an item on most Beatles fans' bucket lists. Another must-see for any Beatlemaniac is The Fab Four, an Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band that travels the world emulating the '60s band. The group pays extreme attention to detail, changing outfits to represent different eras of the band and singing uncanny renditions of Beatles classics like "Yesterday," "Here Comes the Sun" and "Hey Jude." Fri, Feb. 17, 8 pm, $35-$65, Bing Crosby Theater. bingcrosbytheater.com

Walla Walla BrewFest

This second annual event highlights 25 craft breweries and cider houses from Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Hosted in multiple downtown Walla Walla venues, beer and cider lovers are invited to explore the town, imbibe and get to know their local brewers. Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass and five free tastings (additional tastings may be purchased at the event). Sat, Feb. 18 from noon -4 pm, $40 (in advance) $50 (at door), ages 21+, Downtown Walla Walla. downtownww.com/brewfest

Dear Evan Hansen

This acclaimed musical won six Tony awards in 2017 and just wrapped up a six-year run on Broadway in September. Now in Spokane for the first time, the show centers around a high school senior with social anxiety who is credited for playing a heroic role in a tragedy. The trouble is he wasn't exactly a hero. With a score by the musical duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical discusses life, the way we live it and the people we impact along the way. March 14-19; Tue-Fri at 7:30 pm, Sat at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Sun at 1 pm and 6:30 pm, $48-$96, First Interstate Center for the Arts. broadwayspokane.com. Note that this musical also includes exploration of death by suicide.

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

This traveling exhibition at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture showcases a new form of bead art developed by a community of women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The six artists featured in the exhibition call their paintings in beads "ndwangos," which translates as "cloth" or "rag." The show features 31 beaded mosaics for visitors to stare at in awe. While you're there, check out the MAC's other exhibits like Dancing with Life: Mexican Masks and local artist Lila Shaw Girvin's Gift of a Moment. Through April 30, Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm, $10-$15, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. northwestmuseum.org

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and regularly contributing to the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.

