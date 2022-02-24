Meet 13 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week for the first time, including several recent openings

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Kismet's panzanella salad

One of diners' favorite things about Inlander Restaurant Week is the chance it offers to go out and try something new. Whether it's a spot that opened a few months ago and is mentioned all over social media, or a place you've been meaning to try for a while, this year's event packs a long list of eateries that fit both descriptions.

CRANBERRY ROAD WINERY ($44)

In May 2021, winemakers Chris and Maria Tiffany made the move to Coeur d'Alene from Westport, Washington, aka the "cranberry coast." The couple brought their winery to a corner spot inside the Village at Riverstone, creating an elegant and upscale dining venue. The vast space welcomes small and large groups, with seating areas at or around the curvilinear bar, as well as near the windows. For Restaurant Week, be sure to check out its wine list, including two cranberry-based wines.

D'BALI ASIAN BISTRO ($33)

While this popular Asian eatery on the West Plains opened back in late 2018, it's since gained a widespread following. Fans and newcomers alike will be glad for the chance to sample a diverse mix of D'Bali's most popular dishes during Restaurant Week. Proprietor and chef "Mama" Jeannie Choi is showcasing recipes from Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, where she worked in hospitality before she and her husband moved to Spokane. Among Choi's Restaurant Week menu standouts is Indonesian beef

, and

a Malaysian curry of chiles, spices and herbs in a rich and creamy coconut-based broth.

DRY FLY DISTILLING ($33)

Last summer, Spokane's first spirits producer since Prohibition, Dry Fly Distilling, made the big move to its new, state-of-the-art facility on the corner of Lincoln and Riverside. Dry Fly's new home boasts twice the space, including a massive production floor filled with shiny copper stills viewable through a wall of windows in its new full-service tasting room. Introduced this winter, the distillery's menu of casual fare pairs perfectly with its award-winning whiskey, vodka and gin.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Cha Gio from Feast World Kitchen

FEAST WORLD KITCHEN ($33)

Ordinarily, Feast features one chef on any given day. For Restaurant Week, however, Feast features an unprecedented menu of nine different dishes and one drink from 10 different chefs. Hailing from Vietnam, Colombia, Jordan, Ethiopia, Lebanon, India, Palestine, Thailand and Afghanistan, these chefs represent the richness and diversity of our region's refugee and immigrant community. Diners can expect "a unique experience, taking you on a journey all over the world — more like bringing the world to you," says chef coordinator Mirak Kazanjian.

HAYMAKER KITCHEN + TAVERN ($22)

Goodwin Restaurant Group venues span the Spokane-area map, including its newest venture, Haymaker Kitchen + Tavern, opening in Spokane Valley just in time to participate in Restaurant Week. "Our sister restaurants gained remarkable praise and have built strong followings from participating in Restaurant Week, and now we want to put Haymaker on the map," says Niki Randall, Goodwin's marketing director. Haymaker makes the most of comfort foods with this year's offerings, including pasta in a mushroom Alfredo sauce with chicken, cheese and bacon bits, or a beefy, third-pound burger piled with caramelized onions, bacon and smoked chili cheddar cream cheese.

IZZY'S COMFORT KITCHEN ($33)

This Coeur d'Alene eatery specializes in comfort foods with a Southern twist that also puts your mind at ease when it comes to vegan and gluten-free options. For Restaurant Week, look for macaroni and cheese, shrimp toast, fried green tomatoes, and blueberry crumble — all gluten-free. Many of Izzy's recipes are family favorites, like "mama's" pot roast served with peppercorn gravy, mashed potato, crispy onions and seasonal vegetables. Owners Reannan and Jason Keene started Izzy's in fall 2020, pouring their combined 35-plus years of restaurant industry experience into creating a welcoming little spot.

KISMET ($33)

The Market Street District in Spokane's historic Hillyard area is quickly becoming one of the area's hottest new dining destinations. Kismet, opened in fall 2021 by chef Daniel Gonzalez and Monica York, is unquestionably contributing to this designation, with its menu of Latin-inspired dishes. During Restaurant Week, Kismet is showcasing a selection of seasonal dishes and menu mainstays, the latter includes its tacos

of beef cheek barbacoa on corn tortillas. Gonzalez's tamales drenched in house-made mole are also a must-try.

LITTLE NOODLE ($33)

Follow the scent of rich, slow-cooked broth and the sight of steamy windows on a chilly evening to Little Noodle, where hot bowls of pho and ramen are stars of the culinary show. The Garland District restaurant started out in fall 2020 as a seasonal-only spot, but a year later, it returned for good to its original home. Chef Kadra Evans sources the freshest and most authentic ingredients she can (and always local when possible), even if that means driving to Seattle when local sources run out. For Restaurant Week, Little Noodle offers its signature pho as an entree option, and its popular sake clams are a standout starter choice.

THE LOUNGE AT MASSELOW'S ($33)

While not a new spot at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, this swanky lounge located near the main entrance to Masselow's Steakhouse is stepping in for Restaurant Week 2022. The fireside venue is cozy, chic and semi-casual all at once, with elegant lighting, cushy seating and a well-stocked bar. Ever since the Steakhouse changed to only serving fixed-price, multi-course menus back in mid-2020, the Lounge has been a go-spot for popular a la carte items formerly served there. For Restaurant Week, it's featuring a trio of juicy burgers for the second course; choose from Prime beef, smoked salmon or bison.

MOSSUTO'S ITALIAN ($44)

Mossuto's is the third family-owned restaurant for husband-and-wife team Scott and Lisa Poole, who also run two locations of Poole's Public House. However, unlike the Pooles' popular pubs inspired by Scott's English heritage, Mossuto's reflects Lisa's Italian background. The restaurant, opened December 2021, is named after Lisa's grandfather, Giuseppe Mossuto. Located in the Fairwood area of North Spokane, Mossuto's transformed a former fast-casual space there with twinkle lights, brick façades and earth-toned walls. For Restaurant Week, look for inventive takes on old world Italian classics like Mossuto's spin on shrimp scampi: garlic-infused spaghetti topped with garlic butter sauce, crispy garlic and pan-seared shrimp.

PURGATORY CRAFT BEER & WHISKEY BAR ($22)

Purgatory opened in late fall 2021 yet already has the feel of a familiar place for a light meal or expert cocktail. Sit along the brick wall lined with high-top tables or at the live edge wooden bar that runs nearly the full depth of this long, narrow space. The front end of the bar faces a wall with nearly 600 bottles of whiskey, rye and other spirits from across the globe including Canada, Ireland, Japan, Iceland and the U.S. Purgatory also has eight rotating craft beers and a modest wine selection. Try a flight of local Dry Fly spirits as you mull over Restaurant Week meal options, including whiskey-crusted ribs and pork belly tacos.

TERRAZA WATERFRONT CAFÉ ($33)

In summer 2021, Coeur d'Alene's Terraza Waterfront Café introduced diners to a wide range of drinks and dishes from Latin America, which includes Mexico, Central America and South America. People raved about the restaurant's complex and unique flavor combinations, ranging from molé sauces to seafood ceviche to margaritas featuring

tequila and house-made syrups. Sit at the bar or in the open dining room for a more social experience, along wrap-around windows for views of the Spokane River, or tuck into one of several seating niches separated by living walls of exotic plants for a more private meal. For Restaurant Week, look for an array of Latin American cuisine, from Honduran-style rice to Oaxacan tamales to an Argentinian-inspired steak.

VICINO PIZZA ($22)

In January 2021, Vine & Olive's owner opened a second restaurant in the Village at Riverstone named Vicino, meaning "nearby" in Italian. With its uncharacteristically large wine list and emphasis on seasonal, fresh ingredients, Vicino seems upscale, yet it's very down-to-earth. Look for starters like house-made stuffed meatballs or pear and radicchio salad, and save room for dessert, including whiskey-infused gelato. "Vicino is looking forward to the opportunity to show how we keep things simple yet soulful just like our sister restaurant, but on a more casual scale," says proprietor Naomi Boutz. "We love the energy and camaraderie within the industry that Restaurant Week brings and are looking forward to our first year participating."