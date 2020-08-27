More than a year after his death, climber Jess Roskelley's family is channeling their grief into something positive

By

click to enlarge Jess Roskelley died in an avalanche in 2019. - JON JONCKERS PHOTO
Jon Jonckers photo
Jess Roskelley died in an avalanche in 2019.

There's no right or wrong way to grieve for the loss of a loved one. For some, the grieving never ends. It only changes its shape.

A little more than year after the death of famed alpine climber and lifelong Spokanite Jess Roskelley, the Roskelley family is trying to channel their grief into something positive. Something constructive. Something that Jess would be encouraged to be a part of.

Early in 2020, the Roskelley family started the Jess Roskelley Foundation, a local nonprofit that would help to seek resources for public projects and outdoor recreation in the region that Jess loved and called home.

"It was a really powerful thing for the Roskelley family to do. To put our heads together while we're grieving toward a positive direction," says Jess's widow, Allison Roskelley, secretary of the foundation.

"He had a really outstanding legacy as a climber, and I think it's important to use that for the public good," says his father, John Roskelley, a famous climber himself and president of the foundation.

Earlier this year, the foundation committed $48,000 to help fund the installation of the "Jess Roskelley Boulder," a climbing boulder for children to play on that will be located in the Great Floods playground in Riverfront Park in Spokane.

"We did a quick fundraiser and it worked out really well. We're looking at that being installed in October," John Roskelley says (noting that the installation is pending any setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic).

The playground is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.

The foundation is also looking at contributing funds to the Deep Creek Canyon area — where the Bower Climbing Coalition installed a new vault toilet — in Riverside State Park, which was an area that Jess frequently visited, the family says. That project will include an outdoors kiosk explaining the geographical formation of the area as well as some info about Jess, his father says.

The family says additional projects are on the horizon, though nothing has been solidified with the foundation, which also includes Jess's sister Jordan Roskelley, mother Joyce Roskelley and family friends Tim Sanford and Mike Maurer.

Jess Roskelley had recently earned a sponsorship with the North Face and was at the top of his game in April 2019 when he went on a trip to Howse Peak with Austrian climbers David Lama and Hansjörg Auer. The three would not return from their trip. Roskelley was just 36.

The response was swift. The donations started coming in immediately, Allison Roskelley says, not just from Jess's sponsor and the climbing community, but from regular people.

"It was very evident through his life and passing how much of an influence he was, not just in the climbing world but in Spokane as well," she says. "We wanted to make sure that legacy and impact didn't die with his passing."

John Roskelley, 71, says he wants to see the foundation to carry on well into the future.

"I see Jess in photographs every day and it triggers memories of him," his father says. "I remember him as a good soul, and he would be, I think, encouraged and proud to be part of a foundation that is giving back to what he got out of being here in Spokane." ♦

HOW TO HELP
Updates on the Jess Roskelley Foundation are available on their Instagram page (@jessroskelleyfoundation) where a link to donations can be found. Interested parties can donate to the foundation by visiting paypal.com/paypalme/jessroskelley.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Together They Climb"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Together They Climb"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome
My first time... watching Dirty Dancing
Bark, A Rescue Pub offers casual eats and the chance to meet a new four-legged friend
The world's a mess, so here are the movie universes we'd most like to hang out in
DaBaby, Cardi B, Lady Gaga: Who scored 2020's Song of the Summer?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Want to help? Here are 10 environmental nonprofits in the Inland Northwest you can volunteer with

By Quinn Welsch

Scotchman Peaks Wilderness

River's Wish Animal Sanctuary is a refuge of compassion and care for dozens of domestic and farm animals

By Chey Scott

S'Mores the mini horse is one of more than 120 animals at the local sanctuary.

Nearly 30 years in, Save Our Wild Salmon continues its push to save Snake River fish

By Samantha Wohlfeil

At least one salmon advocate believes people are starting to pay attention.

The 2020 albums we're most looking forward to

By Ben Salmon and Nathan Weinbender

The 1975.
More »

Latest in Give Guide

Guide Give 2020: A Call to Action

By Jacob H. Fries

Paloma the horse and Pete Jagoda at River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary.

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Inlander Give Guide Initiative

Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union

A Message from Innovia Foundation Sponsored

By Shelly O'Quinn

A Message from Innovia Foundation

A Message from Horizon Credit Union Sponsored

By Jeff Adams

A Message from Horizon Credit Union
More »

Readers also liked…

Meet two local teens who spend most of their spare time giving back to their communities

By Chey Scott

Avery Plank, 16, passes out pet food to owners in need.
More Give Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

North Idaho State Fair

North Idaho State Fair @ Kootenai County Fairgrounds

Through Aug. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Quinn Welsch

Quinn Welsch is the copy editor of the Inlander.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 27- 3, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation