On the Street

Kim Lehr: Bunyan's in CDA... It's a tradition in our family! We hit them up for double bacon cheeseburgers and shakes on our way home from the lake. Such a great value, and totally hits the spot after a day at the lake!



Natalija Pollock: Pizza Rita has the most affordable (and largest sized) gluten-free pizzas in town. They've been my go-to for quick, cheap pizza delivered to me while I've been an essential worker. What keeps me coming back is both the quality of pizza and all their support of the Spokane community!

Matthew Weaver: Zips! My grandparents used to go to the one on Market every single day! Fond memories. Gotta love a tub of fries.

Wendy García Barley: Tasty Bun! Those buns are cheap and delicious, the chicken salad and pea salad are both amazing!

J. Purple Marquez: Our favorite, and maybe because it is close, is Dos Amigos. They have some delicious food.

Diana Cabana: Dick's! Better and cheaper than Zip's!

Alexis Johnson: Atilano's for carne asada fries, Republic Pi for their whole menu, Ezell's Fried Chicken for spicy tenders and cajun fries, Top of India for the na'an sampler, shrimp biryani, keema na'an, Indian chai, pakoras — the whole menu!

Kacey Mikhail Brantley: Pho Van. $9 for enough for two. Comforting deliciousness.

Ric Meyer: Atilanos. $5 huge burritos.

Jackson Williams: The Flying Goat on Monday and sister restaurant Republic Pi on Tuesday for $12 pizzas!

Morgan Watson: Gerardo's. The burritos and quesadillas are huge, and a really fair price.

Jessica Coakley: Arturo's in Cheney is a hidden gem in this region. ♦

