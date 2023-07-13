Cheap Eats: $6 and Under

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo For just $6, get a whole quarter (aka one slice) of Versalia's pizza.

STREET TACOS $4.25+ each

Uno Más Taco Shop, 835 N. Post St., 11205 E. Dishman Mica Rd., Spokane Valley

Chad White's name is well-known in Spokane's restaurant scene, but his most toothsome venture yet may be Uno Más. These street tacos are absolutely packed to the tortilla brim with juicy, tender and well-seasoned meat that will have you wishing you'd ordered about five more. With options for carnivores, vegetarians and pescetarians, there's no feeling left out at Uno Más. If I could time travel, I'd go back to the moment I first tried the carnitas taco just so I could relive one of the best food-related moments of my life all over again — no exaggeration. (MP)

SPRING ROLLS $4.75

Le Brothers, 12012 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

No visit to Le Brothers (for pickup or dine-in) is complete without an order of spring rolls. And for under $5, you get two of them, each a tasty snack with plenty of mouth appeal. There's the crunch of the greenery and Thai basil, the chewy, tender noodles, and plenty of cooked shrimp and pork, all tucked into a slightly sticky rice paper wrap and served cold. Gi cun in Vietnamese, Le Brothers' spring rolls include a sweet-salty-savory peanut sauce for the perfect bite every time. (CSz)

CHEESEBURGER SPECIAL $5

Union Tavern, 1914 E. Sprague Ave.

There's something just immensely satisfying about a basic burger done right. When you can get said burger and fries for a Lincoln, that's another level of satisfaction. That's exactly what Union Tavern offers every Tuesday night from 6 to 9 pm. Patrons can chow down on the bar's not insubstantial deluxe cheeseburger for $5 (a double cheeseburger is still only $8, with bacon as an option for $2 more). While the joint gets crowded for the deal, it's a wonderful spirit of American camaraderie that can only be found via thrifty grilled beef and fried potatoes. (SS)

SAMOSAS $5 for two

Top of India, 11114 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

For really big appetites, the lunch buffet at Top of India has been a long-standing favorite (and yes, it's definitely back from its pandemic hiatus). But for a smaller meal or appetizer try the samosas, a ubiquitous, savory fried pastry in Indian cuisine with both crunch and creaminess you crave. The vegetarian samosas include peas, potatoes and onion — who said eating your veggies had to be boring? — or try the lamb ($7), either served alongside two dipping sauces: mint and tamarind. (CSz)

CRAB RANGOON $5.50

Lalozy Food & Coffee, 13917 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley

How about some fried rice with your drive-thru latte? Or, to go with your morning Red Bull routine, the yummy crab rangoon — crispy pinwheels of fried dough filled with savory, creamy crab (or in the case of Lalozy, its fish-based substitute, surimi). It's coffee and more at Lalozy, a charming Spokane Valley spot that got its start 20 years ago as a java joint. It has since expanded to include a smattering of pan-Asian dishes like Korean bulgogi, pad Thai and Vietnamese dumplings (which, at $3.50, definitely qualify as cheap eats, but sell out fast so call ahead). (CSz)

HAND PIES $5.85 each

New Love Coffee + Bean & Pie, 1102 W. Summit Pkwy. and other locations

Filling but compact, sweet or savory, and meant to be enjoyed any time of day, Bean & Pie's hand pies are perfectly flaky, pocket-sized meals. And, let's face it: The best part of pie is the crust, and hand pies enfold every last bit of filling on all sides. Bean & Pie recently merged with New Love Coffee, which serves the full pie lineup from its new Kendall Yards location, as well as at outposts in North Spokane and Liberty Lake. Whether you want something savory like biscuits and gravy for an ideal breakfast on the go, or a sweet afternoon treat like salted caramel apple, Bean & Pie's mainstay flavors and seasonal rotations are fast, filling and fun. They also go great with coffee. (CS)

PIZZA SLICE $6

Versalia Pizza, 1333 W. Summit Pkwy., 20760 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake

The one-minute walk from the Inlander office to Versalia Pizza in Kendall Yards makes it hard to not chow down on a slice every lunchtime. You can't go wrong with any of their sub-$6 everyday pies — cheese, the Green Blossom, fresh mushroom, (actually, I hate mushrooms, so the last one does go wrong) — but the oven-baked pepperoni is one of the best simple pizzas in town (plus, each slice is basically two slices big, and happy hour, from 2 to 5 pm on weekdays, brings the cost down another buck). For a little bit more ($6.25), you can also nosh on their bi-weekly specialty slices which range from the fruity (Peachy Keen: peaches, honey, gorgonzola, bacon) to the fiery (Poppin' Off: garlic cream cheese base, jalapeños, Beecher's white cheddar, bacon) to the festive (Gobble Gobble: turkey and cranberry meatballs, spinach, cream sauce) and everything in between. (SS)

SMOKED MUSUBI $6

Little Noodle, 713 W. Garland Ave.

This adorable pocket-sized snack is reminiscent of other savory Japanese convenience store pick-me-ups. A neatly packed patty of rice is topped with smoked Spam or tofu and wrapped like a gift with a band of seaweed. Little Noodle serves theirs with fried garlic and soy sauce for dipping. If you're needing something a lil' extra, go ahead and make the whole package crispy for a dollar more. It's the perfect entree into Japanese cuisine, whether you're still skeptical of sashimi or a sesame-seasoned pro. (EB)

DIL-LA $6

Good 'Dilla, 808 W. Main Ave. and rotating locations

Simple but timeless, the cheese quesadilla traces its roots to the 16th century. Local food truck Good 'Dilla serves a variety of unique quesadillas with fillings like meat and pickled veggies, but their cheese quesadilla holds its own. With two, 5-inch crunchy tortillas cut into triangles engulfing a bed of melted, gooey cheese, your tastebuds will be satiated. Good 'Dilla regularly updates social media with its weekly truck schedule, and just last week opened a permanent location in the River Park Square food court. (SSa)

CRISPY FALAFEL $6

Baba, 1242 W. Summit Pkwy.

Props for the happy hour menu at Baba! Nine different small plates at $5 and $6 (plus price points above this) means there's plenty to choose from next time you get off work early or have a stylishly late dinner. The deep-fried falafel are bite-sized delights, especially topped with tahini, eggplant and pistachio. Or go for the crispy potatoes, topped with the famous Middle Eastern spice za'atar. If you're feeling especially adventurous, try a pair of deviled eggs, reimagined with pomegranate molasses, chile-crunch oil and the beloved Egyptian spice blend dukkah. Happy hour happens daily 3 to 5 pm and again from 8 pm to close. (EB)

BEER BATTERED BANGER $6

The Crown & Thistle Pub, 107 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene

What's better than a corn dog and more fun to say? A beer battered banger. What's a banger? It's what the Brits call a sausage, and they're made from scratch at Coeur d'Alene's British-style pub by co-owner Ben Drake (who just opened Gentleman Sausages across the street, in case you want to get your meat to-go). Crispy outside, meaty and savory inside, the pub's beer battered bangers feature your choice of three rotating sausage options and one standard, the Benny brat. (CSz)