Cheap Eats: $12 and Under

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo The Tuscan pasta at Summit Kitchen definitely stands alone, or you can add extra protein.

VEGGIE FRYBREAD $10.50

Indigenous Eats, 829 E. Boone Ave., 808 W. Main Ave. (River Park Square)

The food at Indigenous Eats is special. First, the menu revolves around a family recipe by owner Jenny Slagle's mother. Second, it's one of the region's only spots focusing on food inspired by the diets of North America's Native population, of whom Slagle is a direct descendant. For its signature dish, Indigenous Eats' ubiquitous frybread is loaded with fresh protein (bison, beef or chicken) and veggies. For this specific price point, however, we picked the veggie frybread, with a choice of beans, plus shredded cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickled jalapeño, sour cream and a choice of salsa. Atop their fried bed, the veggies are light and fresh, while the salty, crispy dough soaks up the salsa and other tasty bits. (CS)

MANGO MATCHA SMOOTHIE $10.50

Wellness Tree Juice Bar, 1025 S. Perry St., 1028 N. Hamilton St.

While cheap eats are often the realm of the greasy spoons, you can find some that hit that healthier sweet spot. Whenever I'm craving a light meal or too under the weather to crave solid food, I reach for a smoothie, and Wellness Tree Juice Bar is my go-to. These aren't your sugary mall food court smoothies, but unique blends alive with fruity flavor. While the vivid magenta of the dragon fruit-forward Dragon Dream is a delight, my fav is the Mango Matcha for its atypical blend of tropical fruits (mango, banana, pineapple) with matcha's green tea goodness. (SS)

SERGIO'S BURRITO $10.50-$11.50

De Leon Foods, 15530 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley and other locations

Every day is special at De Leon Foods, the umbrella name for Sergio and Mayra De Leon's multifaceted business that includes two restaurants, a catering company and a tortilla production facility for in-house and retail markets. Tacos on Tuesdays, chicken nachos on Thursdays, menudo on the weekend. But if you're looking for a manly sized meal any day of the week, you'll find it in Sergio's Burrito. It's a huge tortilla stuffed with tender, mouth-watering chicken, pork ($10.50) or carne asada ($11.50), smothered in enchilada sauce and served with rice, beans, and a side salad. (CSz)

JERK CAULIFLOWER $11.50

Uprise Brewing Co., 617 N. Ash St.

Cauliflower is super versatile, posing as a great meat alternative or a fun way to get in your daily veggies. Among Uprise Brewing's six appetizers is its popular jerk cauliflower, which is also served in a few entrees (and for good reason). The fried florets are seasoned with a slightly spicy, aromatic and smoky house-made Jamaican jerk sauce. On the side sits a dill ranch sauce that cuts through the jerk sauce's spice while adding an extra layer of herbaceous flavor. (SSa)

COLD MEATLOAF SANDWICH $11.99

Ferguson's Cafe, 804 W. Garland Ave.

Ferguson's is known for many things. The iconic bread roll dancing scene from Benny & Joon was filmed inside, plenty of stars dined in its cushy booths for Vision Quest and, most importantly, it serves downright tasty food. When you order a cold meatloaf sandwich at Ferguson's, you know exactly what you're gonna get. A thick slice of cold meatloaf between two Texas toast slices — absolutely divine in its simplicity. While biting into the sandwich, just think about Madonna and Aidan Quinn doing the same all those years ago. You're in good company at Ferguson's. (MP)

LUNCH SPECIAL $11.99

Shawn O'Donnell's, 719 N. Monroe St.

Every day between 11 am and 3 pm you can grab one of the "quick lunch" specials at Shawn O'Donnell's. The list of affordable options includes a two-piece fish and chips, pub burger, shepherd's pie, chowder bread bowl, Guinness beef stew, or chicken pot pie. I was surprised at just how quickly the pot pie came out and soon saw the clever reason why: the tasty chicken, gravy and vegetable mixture is served between two flaky golden pieces of pastry, cutting down on the heating time. The beautiful crust on top invites each bite, while the piece on the bottom soaks up all that delicious filling. (SW)

CALI RITO $12

TacoVado, 1327 W. Northwest Blvd.

Even after transitioning from a tiny drive-through stand to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu, TacoVado continues to prioritize affordable and fresh options. Not only can you get any of their breakfast or traditional tacos for $6 or less, TacoVado has a ton of burritos, bowls, salads and snacks for under $12. Take the Cali Rito, for example, with a hearty blend of cauliflower, black beans, rice, cabbage, and pickled red onions coated with a spicy almond arbol salsa and smooth avocado crema, a perfect blend of heat and fresh veggies to pair with an ice cold beer or a refreshing glass of iced tea. (SSa)

TUSCAN PASTA $12

Summit Kitchen & Canteen, 1235 S. Grand Blvd.

If you're looking for a warm dish of carby goodness, try the Tuscan pasta at Summit Kitchen. The platter of linguine pasta is coated in a subtle wine butter sauce with cooked shallots, cherry tomatoes, spinach and bacon. Served with toasty, salty garlic bread, the dish is one of their more popular items. While the pasta can definitely stand alone, for $5 or $7 more you can add chicken, steak or salmon. While these protein add-ons take the dish out of this year's Cheap Eats price range, it may be tempting once you've given it a shot. (SW)

VEGGIE FRIED RICE $12

Gordy's Sichuan Cafe, 501 E. 30th Ave.

Fried rice is a go-to for staying full on a budget, and Gordy's does not disappoint. Their generous portion of egg and veggies in warm, crispy rice could easily stretch into two meals for one person, or one meal for a couple. The dish is sticky enough for chopsticks, but no one will judge if you dig in with a spoon. Gordy's is takeout friendly, complete with the iconic to-go box and handle, but the matcha green painted cafe is so cute and cozy you may just want to dine in. (EB) ♦