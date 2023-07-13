Cheap Eats: $10 and Under

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Tasty and affordable, a simple sushi roll lets the fish be the focus.

SPICY TUNA ROLL $9

Avocado Roll Sushi, 9423 N. Division St.

In the wide world of sushi, "cheapness" isn't always a bad word. In many cases, it equates simplicity. After all, a $3 piece of nigiri allows the fish to shine, free of all that other stuff we Americans love to drench on our rolls, from spicy mayo to eel sauce and cream cheese. It's why I always gravitate toward a humble (yet not plain, flavorwise) spicy tuna roll. Here, the tuna itself is the star, its freshness and full flavor revealed by a simple backdrop of rice, cucumber and nori, with a little boost of soy sauce or wasabi. Plus, you'll still have enough room for a few nigiri, and maybe even mochi ice cream, as I was on a recent trek to this cozy but bustling North Spokane strip-mall spot. (CS)

BREAKFAST SCRAMWICH $9

Sandos, 1602 N. Ash St.

With scratch-made bread, sauce and meat, Sandos elevates the breakfast experience without draining your wallet. All of its sandwiches are served on sister restaurant Peace Pie Pizzeria's signature garlic knot bread. With fluffy scrambled eggs cooked with bell peppers, onions and cheese, and then paired with arugula and sweet-and-spicy aioli, plus bacon, a sausage patty, or avocado, the breakfast scramwich is the perfect way to start your day and satiate your roaring morning hunger. Sandos serves breakfast sandwiches all day, along with lunch sandos all under $11. (SSa)

COTTAGE SPECIAL $9.95

Cottage Café, 6902 E. Appleway Blvd., Spokane Valley

Looking a bit like an English Tudor pub, the Cottage Café has become a Spokane Valley institution since Drew and Kim Baker opened it in 2008. Homey like you'd expect a cottage to be, the café serves breakfast all day like the Cottage Special: two eggs cooked to order and hash browns or toast. Get there early to snag a seat on the patio in warmer weather or a cozy booth, and get ready to chow down on classic comfort foods. (CSz)

ELOTE BOWL $9.95

Cochinito Taqueria, 10 N. Post St.

While Cochinito's selection of unique tacos may be the highlight of its vast menu, this creamy side dish is lighter than any of the taqueria's other appetizers, making it a worthy accompaniment to any entree. Featuring a base of grilled corn and smoked paprika crema, it's basically deconstructed Mexican street corn, or elote, in a bowl. On top of the corn is slightly salty cotija cheese, green onions and, best of all, some crispy pickled onions that really pull the whole dish together. (MP)

LOADED TOTS $9.99

River City Pizza, 17018 E. Sprague Ave. #102, Spokane Valley

The stubby cylinders known as tater tots don't need much more than to be properly cooked — crispy — and perhaps salted or served with a dipping sauce, like ketchup. But River City Pizza turns their tots into a meal by loading them with tasty combinations such as barbecue chicken and red onion, or Greek olives, feta cheese and artichokes, then topping them with mozzarella cheese and broiling them until bubbly. Choose from six types of loaded tots at any of River City's three current locations (Otis Orchards, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene) or the soon-to-open Post Falls spot. (CSz)

SGT. PEPPER POPPERS $10

Boomer's Classic Rock Bar & Grill, 18219 E. Appleway Ave., Spokane Valley

The name says it all: Boomer's Classic Rock Bar & Grill. This longtime Spokane Valley spot is where you can get your groove on, listen to live music and also enjoy a menu of Americana favorites with a fun twist. Nearly everything on the menu is named for a popular band, song or other pop culture reference, like the Beatlemania-inspired Sgt. Pepper Poppers. For $10, you get eight perfectly fried jalapeño halves, stuffed full of tangy cream cheese and served alongside a sweet-and-spicy raspberry chipotle dipping sauce. (CSz)

TWO SLIDERS $10

Zola, 22 W. Main Ave.

Happy hour isn't just for drinks at Zola. Beer pairs best with burgers, and from 4 to 6 pm every day you can grab a couple of sliders to chase your draft brew for just a sawbuck. There's a reason Zola has been voted by Inlander readers as one of the best happy hours for a decade. Live music, salvaged decor and expert bartenders make the experience unforgettable, whether you're grabbing a quick bite or hanging out for the evening. Keep the burgers for yourself, or share one with a new friend. (EB)

GRINDER BAGEL SAMMY $10

Hidden Bagel, 1238 W. Summit Pkwy.,

1001 W. 25th Ave.

With one location near Inlander HQ, Hidden Bagel offers a pretty hefty menu of bagel sandwiches, but the grinder-style sandwich is my go-to when I forget to pack a lunch. Let's be honest — sometimes I "forget" on purpose just so I can indulge in this tasty sammy. Featuring salami, pepperoni, melted provolone, shredded lettuce, pepperoncini and a grinder dressing, I can almost imagine I'm in a New York deli, minus the yelling and car horns. And, if I may, I suggest getting it on a pickle cheddar ranch bagel for another layer of flavor. (MP)

BURRITO BOWL $10

Off the Wall, 121 N. Wall St.

Finding a cheap lunch stop or late-night meal that isn't a fast-food chain is often easier said than done, but Off the Wall strives to provide the downtown Spokane core with healthier options by serving three different menus from a central spot. From its Fork & Bowl menu, order a bed of zesty cilantro lime rice topped with cabbage, beans, onions, bell peppers and salsa. For $1 more, add sour cream, cotija cheese or guacamole. Plus, Fork & Bowl's entrees are pretty sizable portions, so be prepared to take some leftovers home for tomorrow's lunch. (SSa)