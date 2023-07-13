Cheap Eats: $8 and Under

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Chowder is the name of the game at Chowderhead.

PORK GYOZA $6.95 for six

Shiki Hibachi Sushi, 808 W. Main Ave., Suite 105

Crispy on the bottom, soft and chewy on the inside — gyoza are the Japanese version of Chinese jiaozi, dumplings often nicknamed "potstickers" in English. Gyoza can be filled with any combination of ground pork, mushrooms, cabbage, shrimp, lamb or tofu. At Shiki, choose between a half-dozen pork gyozas or veggie gyozas, coming in around a dollar each and stuffed with delightful, nuanced umami flavor. Make sure to dip them in the sauce they're served with, which adds that extra touch of chili vinegar tang. (EB)

BEER BUDDIES $6.99

Bennidito's Pizza, 1426 S. Lincoln St.,

Bennidito's Brewpub, 1909 E. Sprague Ave.

A fresco discovered earlier this year in Pompeii's archaeological park shows a flat, round piece of dough topped with pomegranate seeds and a pesto-like sauce, sitting beside wine, figs, dates and nuts. Sounds like pizza, but researchers note it's missing some key ingredients, namely tomatoes and cheese. Well, we don't need to discover beer buddies, the pizza adjacent goodies at this Spokane institution. Fresh out of the oven, these tiny dough balls are slathered in butter and parmesan, and come with both tomato and creamy pesto dipping sauces. In the future, scientists may see a photo of these appetizers and wonder, "What were the ancients eating?" If we could tell them, we would: gold. (ND)

CUP OF SOUP $7

Chowderhead, 825 N. Monroe St.

Soup comes in many forms, from translucent broth to chunky chowder or a creamy bisque. Chowderhead, as the name suggests, serves a variety of this hearty soup every day. They have two menu mainstays: creamy tomato basil soup and traditional clam chowder. But there's also a rotating special chowder, which changes regularly. Chowderhead's smoked steelhead and elote corn chowders also offer new takes on dishes some may not immediately associate with soup. (SSa)

PHILLY ROLL $7

Sushi.com, 430 W. Main Ave.

I tend to think you can judge a sushi restaurant by how well they do the simple things. And at my beloved (and blissfully horribly named) Sushi.com, the proof is in the Philadelphia roll. There is nothing complicated about the eatery's version of the industry standard roll — salmon, avocado and cream cheese wrapped in rice and seaweed — but it's always fresh, which allows for the individual elements to pop individually and in tandem. Whether plain, dipped in soy sauce, or smothered in wasabi, the salmon's smooth, rich fish flavor shines through. Pair the Philly with the excellent simplicity of Sushi.com's miso soup ($3), and you've got a wonderful little cheap-eats meal. (SS)

TURKISH CIGARS $7

The White House Grill, 712 N. Spokane St., Post Falls

Smoking is bad for you, but the White House Grill's Turkish Cigars are very, very good. Made of spinach and tangy feta cheese, wrapped in thin phyllo dough, and fried until crisp, these savory cylinders come four to a plate with a side of tomato onion relish. The dish reflects the Turkish heritage of chef-owner Raci Erdem, who opened the restaurant in 1996, wowing audiences with his combination of Mediterranean-inspired dishes like kuzu makarna (grilled marinated lamb), and his gregarious personality. Erdem also operates the Oval Office (also in Post Falls, but currently closed for renovations) and the Pentagon Bistro & Martini Bar in Liberty Lake. (CSz)

BLACK BEAN SLIDERS $7

Bon Bon, 926 W. Garland Ave.

The actual best cheap eats in Spokane is the Bon Bon's free (FREE!) movie theater popcorn paired with an RC Cola (it's Pepsi... but I go there far too often, so I'm allowed bartender inside jokes). But some of you might say the "Sad Seth Special" isn't a "real meal." Be that way, jerks! If you need something more substantive, the black bean sliders are the shining star of Bon Bon's food menu — a perfect small bit before or after a movie at the adjoining Garland Theater. The delicious, smooth black bean flavor of the two patties is boosted by crunchy edges, oven-crisped buns, salsa, sriracha mayo and pepper jack cheese for a mild dose of spiciness. The small sliders are enough to satisfy hunger without being a gut bomb, leaving more room for... free popcorn (duh)! (SS)

SMALL SANDWICH $7.28

Zelia's Cheese Steaks & Subs, 415 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley

The windows of Zelia's Cheese Steaks & Subs still list burgers, hot dogs and other casual fare, but since opening 19 years ago, owners Ray and Sally (Zelia) Thomas have pared the menu back to just cheesesteaks and subs. Choose from 10 beef and eight chicken sammies, like the Sullivan with tender sliced beef, gooey melted provolone, savory mushrooms and plenty of au jus soaking into a soft, chewy bun. And if you're wondering how to pronounce Zelia, it rhymes with "hell, yeah!" as in "hungry for something tasty?" Zelia! (CSz)

HALF SANDWICH $7.33

The High Nooner, 237 W. Riverside Ave., 523 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley

Every Spokanite knows about High Nooner's huge sandwiches. But if you don't, it's time to be educated. The local shops have a set menu of sandwiches to choose from, but also allows hungry customers to assemble their own to suit individual tastes. Personally, I've never been able to finish both halves of my Unforgettable Nooner — turkey with bacon, mayo, cream cheese, avocado, tomato and sprouts — so this half-sandwich deal is the perfect quick bite when I'm craving cold cuts and crunchy sprouts between two pieces of the softest bread known to humanity. Just typing this is making me hungry... (MP)

CRUNCH & MUNCH $7.50

Moscow Bagel & Deli, 310 S. Main St., Moscow

Introduced to me by my U-of-I-attending best friend, this delicious, rhyming delight is perfection between bagel halves and, in my opinion, a must-try if you're in the area. You've got your turkey, your smoked cheddar cheese, your Parmesan peppercorn ranch, and honey mustard. But hold on... what's that? Crunchy, nacho cheese Doritos smooshed between the two halves, giving this sandwich its apt name, and a welcome texture to complement the steaming hot, fluffy bagel of your choosing. (MP)

BUN JOVI SMASH BURGER $7.95

Zozo's Sandwich House, 2501 N. Monroe St.

It's getting harder and harder to find a sub-$12, even sub-$10 burger that's actually good. While I can think of a handful of top local contenders, allow me to introduce one of the region's newest challengers. Deceptively simple, Zozo's "Bun Jovi" smash burger has the requisite toppings: American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and the house-made "Zo" burger sauce. But at this price, most wouldn't expect two patties (tucked between a lightly toasted bun that's still soft on the top) spread as thinly as possible into delightfully blackened, crispy, lacy edges. Sure, sides (like Zozo's dill pickle pasta salad — try it) are extra, but who can be mad about that when biting into such a perfectly executed American classic? No one. (CS)

BURGER $7.95

Pryor's Rustic Restaurant, 24706 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards

If you're a fan of diner-style classics, Pryor's Rustic Restaurant has your burger: a grilled patty slathered with ketchup and mustard on a soft, chewy bun. Sliced onion, pickles, tomato and lettuce provide a well-balanced crunch. You don't need a crane to lift it to your mouth and it's under $10, which seems unheard of anymore. Dating back four decades, Pryor's is known for its fish and rustic décor of farm implements, old signs and other country kitsch, making it the kind of must-visit place you'd expect to see on a travel blog. (CSz)

BUILD-YOUR-OWN SANDWICH $7.99

Huckleberry's Natural Market, 926 S. Monroe St.

Toasted or cold. White or wheat (or hoagie, or sourdough). Mayo and mustard, or pesto or hummus or olive tapenade or roasted tomato aioli. Meats, cheeses and veggies galore. The build-your-own sandwich at the 9th Street Bistro inside Huckleberry's offers a smorgasbord of options for those who want to customize their own hearty deli sandwich. The one I concocted — on paper; deli staff actually do the stacking — had mounds of fresh, thick slices of turkey accompanied by beautifully crisp vegetables and cheddar. At less than $9 after tax, it's already a great deal, but the thing was so huge I could only eat half, making it an outstanding value for two meals. (SW)

click to enlarge A rainbow of freshness from Zullee.

VEGGIE SANDWICH $7.99

Zullee Mediterranean Grill, 4805 N. Division St., Suite 102

Feta, olives and cucumbers — the holy trinity of Mediterranean food. Wrap them up in a warm pita with some homemade tzatziki sauce, and you'll be transported to August in Santorini. Zullee is a cute, fast-casual dine-in or takeout spot with convenient self-order kiosks or traditional wait service. Kabobs, small plates and family dinners are also offered, but the sandwiches make the perfect portable meal. Crisp, fresh veggies and bright citrus flavors help beat the summer heat and keep more (phyllo) dough in your pocket. Baklava, anyone? (EB)

TOM YUM SOUP $8

Kuni's Thai Cuisine, 101 E. Hastings Rd.

If you're looking for a complementary blend of spicy and sour in soup form, the popular Thai tom yum soup checks all the boxes. At Kuni's, the soup is made with a choice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp, plus mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes cooked in a broth seasoned with galangal, ginger's peppery, earthy cousin, alongside roasted Thai chili paste, lime juice, and aromatic kaffir lime leaves. With its citrusy, bold flavor, tom yum soup becomes more and more satisfying after each bite. (SSa)

MONSTER CHONK PURRITO $8

Mornings can be rough for anyone. But starting out your mornings with cats and a burrito could kick start any day, no matter how tough the going gets. Kitty Cantina's breakfast burrito is definitely a chonk. This flour tortilla is stuffed with soft eggs, sweet sausage, potatoes and melted cheese, then panini-pressed for a crispy outside. Kitty Cantina has a speedy drive-thru for anyone in a hurry in the mornings and a walk-up cafe, but if you call ahead to make an appointment, you could enjoy this burrito while surrounded by adorable kittens who are ready to find their fur-ever homes. (MP)

CHEESEBURGER $7.99

Yoke's Fresh Market, 210 E. North Foothills Dr.

We caught wind of this epic deal after seeing locals rave about it on social media, and knew it had to be a contender for this year's Cheap Eats. The Foothills Yoke's boasts a massive deli, sandwich counter/grill and coffee bar, and offers this standard cheeseburger daily from 10:30 am to 5 pm, along with plenty more specialty or build-your-own sandwiches. While service times can border on slow, consider placing your order and grocery shopping as you wait. This no-frills burger with just cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo is definitely hefty, and comes with a boatload of crinkle-cut fries on the side. For $1 more, Yoke's specialty burger menu offers versions like the BBQ Bacon and other combos. (CS)

SEAFOOD JAMBALAYA $8

Fish On, 6613 Commercial Park Ave., Rathdrum

You might not expect seafood to show up on our list for Cheap Eats, but then again, you might not expect a seafood-forward spot in rural Rathdrum, Idaho. But with its surfer/rocker vibe and from-scratch menu, Fish On isn't your ordinary fast casual restaurant. The jambalaya is packed with flavor, from the lobster stock to the house-smoked salmon. Nestled over white rice, the jambalaya also includes clams, shrimp, mussels and a little bit of Cajun kick for a New Orleans classic in a cup. (CSz)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Cheese tacos are even tastier dipped in consommé.

CHEESE TACO + CONSOMMÉ $8

Birrieria Tijuana, 2018 N. Hamilton St.

Tacos are one of the most fertile grounds for cost-effective bites, but Birrieria Tijuana sticks out ever since opening near Gonzaga in June 2022. While the spot's standard tacos are fine, the move is to order the cheese tacos ($4, with your choice of meat) and a side of consumé (the beefy broth of the slow-cooked birria stew, $4) in order to submerge those suckers in the tasty juices. Served with grilled onions, grilled peppers, and a rotating cart of sauces and garnishes, the tacos are exquisite gooey messes on their own, but when dipped in the consommé they become delightful sloppy explorations of Mexican flavor. Grab your napkins — though maybe don't wear white — and savor the flavor. (SS)

VEGGIE PAKORA $8

The Mango Tree, 14208 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley and other locations

Potatoes and onions are good friends in many a culinary tradition and are a staple in plenty of Indian dishes. Look for them in the ultra light, crispy fritter called pakora, which at Mango Tree comes eight to a platter with the requisite mint chutney and tamarind dipping sauces. Try them at any of four Spokane locations — South Hill, North Side, downtown, and the newest-to-open branch in Spokane Valley (formerly the Ref) — as well as Coeur d'Alene. (CSz)