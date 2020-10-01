Jason Walters: Van Halen 1984! Every song rocks, they were such showboaters, their music videos were all great. Such classic songs! When "Jump" came out, there was an older kid blasting that song on his portable huge boombox at the local recreation center parking lot. Whenever I hear that song to this day, I feel like I'm right back there playing foursquare on the blacktop!



David Menter: I can sit here and say the Beatles or Led Zeppelin or something you're supposed to say. But as a 36-year-old guy, the album I feel is the best most personal album to "me" is Green Day Dookie. I was listening to it when I was 10 years old and just listened to it yesterday heading home from work.

Alice McKeever: Welcome to My Nightmare, Alice Cooper. It was his first solo album and it featured Vincent Price. Without this album and artist, we wouldn't have so many great artists today.

Lauren Urlacher: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It's the first vinyl I treated myself to and it has been played many, many times!

Rose Kelly Rhoades: The Beatles White Album. Great ballads like "Blackbird" and "I Will" mixed with fanciful songs like "Rocky Raccoon" and "Martha My Dear." I've listened to this album many times for many years.

Jason Fleming: The best album ever is Pink Floyd's double-album The Wall, which was released in, I believe, November 1979. This vast, deep and well-crafted masterpiece stands as the band's greatest statement artistically.

Jeff Harris: AC/DC, Back in Black. Timeless. They'll be rocking to this album 500 years from now.

Brandon Crane: Representing kids from the '90s here... The Downward Spiral, Nine Inch Nails.

Eric Reis: Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Rust Never Sleeps. Side one is acoustic. Side two as hard rocking as Neil has ever been. Every song is excellent. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.