SADIE GRODE

The Little Garden is probably my favorite because when I lived on campus, I would walk from Duvall to this cafe every Sunday. I actually came here today because it's raining now because it's the place to be when it's dreary out.

What's your drink of choice today?

Today, I went kind of different! I got a dirty chai latte. Generally, I'm a rose latte girl.

click to enlarge Question of the week (2)

ANTHONY PARISH

Definitely McClain's Pizzeria; I love pizza. Then, I'd have to go with Frank's Diner. We go there every time my grandpa comes to visit us.

In your opinion, is pineapple a worthy pizza topping?

I'm going to have to go with no, it just doesn't belong.

click to enlarge Question of the week (3)

KASEY GLADSON

One of my favorites has been Frank's Diner, it's kind of a Spokane staple. I also really want to try Mamma Mia's.

What's your favorite dish from Frank's?

Probably biscuits and gravy.

click to enlarge Question of the week (4)

LYNN ROWSE

Our favorites are Twigs and Poole's Public House because they're locally owned. 

What are your favorite dishes from each restaurant?

At Twigs, I like their steak salad. Poole's, their clam chowder!

click to enlarge Question of the week (5)

AMY FENWICK

Wiley's Bistro. The chef is always really flexible with regards to making anything with any substitutions. We had one guy who was out to dinner with us and he just said, "Surprise me," and the chef delivered the most delicious meal ever.

What did the chef make him?

Seared scallops.

INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM
9/29/22, LITTLE GARDEN CAFE, Whitworth area

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the street"

