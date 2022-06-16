Question of the Week

With James Corden leaving, who do you want to see be the next late night host?

click to enlarge onthestreet.png
click to enlarge comment1-1-1458732ca9191c0d.jpg

BINI BERHE

Jamie Foxx.

Why?

He's funny, he's talented, he can play a piano, he can sing, he can make you laugh.


click to enlarge comment1-3-026e9e6f2877c3d3.jpg
ELISE HAYS

Chris Pratt could be fun, I guess he's kind of an idiot, but he'd be fun.

Why?

Because he seems to connect well with audiences, and he's one of those people I don't think would be very intimidating to talk to.

click to enlarge comment1-2-f4f7bcd7037e96ef.jpg
CHRIS SINGH

Kevin Hart.

Why?

He's funny. I like his humor, I guess [...] Snoop Dogg would be a guy to host, I feel like he would be good.

Trending



click to enlarge comment1-4-862ed0ac525d5f49.jpg
JADE McDOUGALL

The first thing that came to my head was Jeff Goldblum because I just love him so much and he's funny; I think he's great. He's also charming and attractive, I think.






click to enlarge comment1-5-5b822d3c451b0270.jpg
KAYLEE GAINES-McGEE

My first thought is Harry Styles, and he was on James Corden a lot and actually hosted it a couple times for him. And I'm just obsessed with Harry Styles.

Why?

He's so charming and attractive. Who doesn't want to watch Harry Styles for like an hour every day?


INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDS
6/11/2022, ATTICUS COFFEE & GIFTS

Tags

Speaking of Peeps , TV

It's time to get creative now that James Cordon is opening up a late night timeslot

By Seth Sommerfeld

Who will replace James Cordon?

A spotlight of LGBTQ+ characters in not-so-obvious places

By Elissa Ball

Jacob's gayness is subtle, and far from taboo, on Abbott Elementary.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Eight new summer 2022 shows to stream right now

By Bill Frost

A Sex Pistols TV show? Has the queen heard about this?
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

We share a lot in common, and if we start there, maybe we can start to make some progress on keeping kids safe in their classrooms

By Dena Ogden

Demonstrators gather at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park for a rally against gun violence on June 4.

Time and again, public partnerships have transformed Spokane: Why are they so difficult?

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

Riverfront Park, from its start during Expo '74 to the present day, is a perfect example of the power of collaboration.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Witnessing a stranger's kindness can lead to re-engagement with the world

By Inga Laurent

Finding grace in traffic.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The coyote's voice is one of a choir of critters we need to hear.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Terrain's Bazaar

Terrain's Bazaar @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., June 18, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 16-22, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation