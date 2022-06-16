Question of the Week

BINI BERHE

Jamie Foxx.

Why?

He's funny, he's talented, he can play a piano, he can sing, he can make you laugh.





Chris Pratt could be fun, I guess he's kind of an idiot, but he'd be fun.

Why?

Because he seems to connect well with audiences, and he's one of those people I don't think would be very intimidating to talk to.

Kevin Hart.

Why?

He's funny. I like his humor, I guess [...] Snoop Dogg would be a guy to host, I feel like he would be good.

The first thing that came to my head was Jeff Goldblum because I just love him so much and he's funny; I think he's great. He's also charming and attractive, I think.













My first thought is Harry Styles, and he was on James Corden a lot and actually hosted it a couple times for him. And I'm just obsessed with Harry Styles.

Why?

He's so charming and attractive. Who doesn't want to watch Harry Styles for like an hour every day?



INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDS

6/11/2022, ATTICUS COFFEE & GIFTS