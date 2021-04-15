San Diego lets anybody instantly dive down a public records rabbit hole. Spokane may soon do the same

Last week, we published a piece about Johnnie Perkins, the man who will have one of the most important positions in Spokane city government, Mayor Nadine Woodward's city administrator.
Perkins came from San Diego, where a real estate deal gone bad — imagine Spokane's River Park Square parking garage debacle, if you were to throw on chunks of asbestos and a dangerously flawed fire safety system — had collapsed into a multi-year scandal that has sparked multiple lawsuits.
Perkins, as one of San Diego's deputy chief operating officers, had played a pivotal role in overseeing the 101 Ash Street project's troubled renovations in 2019 and 2020.
"we all face and are given challenges and opportunities in our life," "all major projects present their own unique circumstances" and "public safety is a top priority first, second, and always."
That's where public records can be so important: The problem is that public records requests can often take months to be fulfilled, and the Inlander only had a week or so to research the story.
But, it turned out, San Diego's records system let us find what we were looking for in a matter of seconds. When the city of San Diego releases public records requests, it doesn't just send the documents to the person who requested them.
It also uploads the records to a searchable database called NextRequest. Over 25,000 record requests are instantly searchable.
Go ahead, try it out. Search "Perkins" or "Ash Street" or "fire alarms" or, for that matter, "San Diego Padres" and get a bunch of documents instantly available for download.
It's exactly the sort of open public records portal that City Council President Breean Beggs and Councilman Michael Cathcart want to bring to Spokane.
Beggs even suggests that because the city was so slow to release records because of pandemic restrictions, the city might be able to spend COVID relief money on getting caught up with the backlogged records or upgrading the records system.
Beggs says he started developing his proposal in 2018, focusing on the delays associated with public records requests in the police department. In the years since, he's expanded the scope to apply to city records across the board.
With some records, Spokane County has done just that with their "Public Records Archives" tab. But right now, only 18 records from the last 3 years have been uploaded.
"Sometimes people put in the text of the request things we wouldn’t want to release," he says.
A mother, for example, might request records pertaining to the arrest of her juvenile son using his name, Dinaro, or an attorney might include extensive details about a person's case in his request. In both cases, additional details would need to be redacted if their request was shared.
And what happens, Dinaro asks, when the state Legislature changes its records laws, like when it curtailed the amount of information available about harassment complaints? Does that mean that he would have to go through and redact all the old available records?
In fact, the previous Spokane mayor's city administrator, Theresa Sanders, told the Inlander in 2019 that she supported dramatically expanding records access.
"I have always been a huge fan of releasing records of all kinds," Sanders said. "To me, we know we work in a public environment. That's part of the gig. I'm like, 'I would love it. Go scan my emails. Look at my stuff. '"