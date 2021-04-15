San Diego lets anybody instantly dive down a public records rabbit hole. Spokane may soon do the same

click to enlarge Sandiego.nextrequest.com screenshot Imagine the sheer quantity of public records at your fingertips.

Inlander wanted to find out: What did Perkins know and what did he do during the projects' most troubled months?

local media It's an issue that has been swarmed over by lawyers, council members, city-hired-consultant investigations and numerous outlets. But most of their reporting wasn't focused specifically on what thewanted to find out: What did Perkins know and what did he do during the projects' most troubled months?

It's exactly the sort of open public records portal that City Council President Breean Beggs and Councilman Michael Cathcart want to bring to Spokane.



"Once the city has already done all the work," Beggs says, "it lowers the barrier for anybody looking into it."

Beggs even suggests that because the city was so slow to release records because of pandemic restrictions, the city might be able to spend COVID relief money on getting caught up with the backlogged records or upgrading the records system.

Beggs says he started developing his proposal in 2018, focusing on the delays associated with public records requests in the police department. In the years since, he's expanded the scope to apply to city records across the board.



With some records, Spokane County has done just that with their "

"S ometimes people put in the text of the request things we wouldn’t want to release," he says.



A mother, for example, might request records pertaining to the arrest of her juvenile son using his name, Dinaro, or an attorney might include extensive details about a person's case in his request. In both cases, additional details would need to be redacted if their request was shared.



And what happens, Dinaro asks, when the state Legislature changes its records laws, like when it curtailed the amount of information available about harassment





In fact, the previous Spokane mayor's city administrator, Theresa Sanders, told the Inlander in 2019 that she supported dramatically expanding records access.



Five years ago, Sanders was facing an investigation into whether the city of Spokane intentionally withheld records concerning sexual harassment allegations against a former police chief. Sanders continued to deny she had been involved with slow-walking the records. Despite — or because of — that scandal, Sanders argued that transparency is the ideal to go. "I think actually having that kind of access would reduce the mistrust and speculation," she says. "Speculation is the dangerous thing, really." ♦ The city of Spokane and Spokane County both use GovQA, a records request system that easily allows for making public records, well, public.With some records, Spokane County has done just that with their " Public Records Archives " tab. But right now, only 18 records from the last 3 years have been uploaded."SAnd what happens, Dinaro asks, when the state Legislature changes its records laws, like when it curtailed the amount of information available about harassment complaints ? Does that mean that he would have to go through and redact all the old available records?