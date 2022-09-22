Side Hustle Syrups' new production facility includes The Boneyard tasting room, plus more local culinary openings

click to enlarge Side Hustle's Ocean Missed cocktail.

What happens when your side hustle becomes your main hustle, but you take on another side hustle? You have a very full plate! Side Hustle Syrups' founder Dillon Hueser is all smiles, however, even as he hustles from table to kitchen and back again serving customers at The Boneyard, the new tasting room at Side Hustle's also new Spokane Valley production facility.

The Boneyard offers a family-friendly space to sample light bites and beverages featuring Side Hustle Syrups' products, as well as local beer and wine like Lumberbeard Brewing's Fluffy Puffy Sunshine Hazy IPA and Townshend Cellars' syrah. The nonalcoholic creamsicle ($6) consists of orange vanilla syrup, oranges, strawberries and soda. The very popular tropical Ocean Missed ($11) is made with rum, orange vanilla syrup, cream of coconut, lime and neon blue curacao.

Have a little snack from the menu, like steak bites ($14) with a zesty chimichurri sauce, made tender through sous vide cooking.

The menu is still evolving, says Hueser, who was with Dry Fly Distilling when he developed a line of syrups that morphed into Side Hustle Syrups in 2017. Visit sidehustlesyrups.com.

OPENINGS

The North Side has a new taqueria serving scratch-made Mexican dishes like loaded tacos ($4), gorditas ($5.50), birria ($8/two) and vegetarian flautas ($13.15/three). Head to 10115 N. Newport Highway to find LOS HABANEROS, next to Hop Chaos Brewing. Maybe you're hankering for corn in a cup ($5.20) and other street foods you used to get at Chucherias and Snowcones food truck? (It recently closed to transition to a new brick-and-mortar spot inside River Park Square.) Find that and other craveables like mangonada ($7.29), which is frozen mango served with tangy chamoy sauce, spicy Tajin and tamarind. Find Los Habaneros Spokane on Facebook to stay updated.

Also on the North Side, HAMMERS BAR & GRILL (12611 N. Division St.) opened in the former Prospectors Bar & Grill space. Think weekend breakfasts and everyday comfort food classics like meatloaf ($19), prime rib dip ($19), fish and chips ($19), pizza ($15-$20), and mozzarella sticks ($14). A late-night menu, live music, pool tables, big ol' dance floor and plenty of parking makes this the place to go for full-scale entertainment and good eats. Visit facebook.com/Hammers.Spokane.

The Garden Café & Local Eats has added a drive-thru spot called BLOOM COFFEE COMPANY on the South Hill (4020 E. 57th Ave.). Look for assorted coffee, tea and other beverages plus light bites like acai bowls and breakfast burritos. A portion of sales proceeds benefits a designated charitable venture. Visit instagram.com/bloomcoffee509. ♦



To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.