Spokane Public Schools pays $150k to family of first-grader held in isolation room for nearly 5 hours

click to enlarge Wilson Criscione photo In 2018, a 6-year-old was put in an isolation room at Ridgeview Elementary for hours.

was calm, they still refused to let him out, court records allege.

As this was happening, teachers questioned whether this was legal, court documents say, but they felt powerless to overrule the principal. When the child's grandfather arrived to pick him up from school, Keberle "ordered staff to close the blinds and lock the door to the safety room," and told staff not to tell the grandfather where his grandson was, according to a report filed in court.

Inlander learned of recently through a public records request, represents yet another example of what experts have called misuse of isolation rooms in the district up until this school year. And this particular case sparked a lawsuit that resulted in a $150,000 settlement from the school district last fall.



The family, through their attorney, declined to comment. Keberle remains principal at Ridgeview Elementary and, in a statement, says she did "nothing improper" and her actions were consistent with district policy regarding isolation.



In July, the In July, the Inlander also detailed a $135,000 settlement stemming from a situation at Arlington Elementary in which a student was repeatedly put in isolation for hours at a time during the 2016-17 school year. The case, which thelearned of recently through a public records request,





Spokane Public Schools has since promised changes. In a statement, it says that starting this school year, no school in the district has an isolation room.



"In addition, SPS teachers and administrators continue to be trained on trauma-informed practices," the district says in a statement to the Inlander. "SPS has also added school psychologists and behavior analysts to provide the extra supports needed to ensure students have the wraparound services needed to be successful in the classroom."



"It was one of the first times I had encountered this issue, and I thought maybe it was an isolated incident at the time," Sweetser says. "Of course, then, we heard about it more."





I





"These students get in this position because they've got some sort of behavioral thing going on," Sweetser says. "And they're supposed to be getting help in the public school system."

Spokane Public Schools conducted an investigation that found larger problems, including that Keberle ran the school with a "culture of fear," a

ccording to a report by a guardian ad litem filed in Spokane County Superior Court.



"The investigation revealed teachers were shocked by the principal's abuse of power, but were too afraid to confront her," court documents say.



The same report documented how teachers had concerns about the use of isolation and feared retaliation for speaking up. Keberle "sought to target and intimidate" teachers and staff who complained, court documents show, and teachers said Keberle "pulled teachers and staff aside to determine who may have been reporting isolation and restraint numbers" to OSPI. Reporting isolation and restraint numbers is required under state law.

"The investigation revealed teachers were shocked by the principal's abuse of power, but were too afraid to confront her," court documents say.The same report documented how teachers had concerns about the use of isolation and feared retaliation for speaking up. Keberle "sought to target and intimidate" teachers and staff who complained, court documents show, and teachers said Keberle "pulled teachers and staff aside to determine who may have been reporting isolation and restraint numbers" to OSPI. Reporting isolation and restraint numbers is required under state law.

Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Jarrard did not answer Inlander questions regarding the internal investigation. Keberle notes that the state OSPI did an investigation that did not lead to any discipline for her.



"I love my job, and I'm proud to serve my community as an educator and provide a safe learning environment for all students," Keberle says.

Dan Ophardt, attorney for child advocacy group TeamChild, says the case is indicative of the need for Spokane Public Schools to hold individuals accountable to the public commitments made by the school district. He notes that b efore becoming principal at Ridgeview, Keberle was principal at Eagle Peak School, an alternative program for kids with behavioral issues that was shuttered following criticism over its isolation and restraint practices.



"The administration at Ridgeview has its history at Eagle Peak, and Eagle Peak has left a legacy of enormous impact of isolation and restraint and exclusionary discipline that students who survived it are still feeling," Ophardt says.



Based on the facts of the Ridgeview case, Ophardt says there "absolutely" should have been discipline for those involved.