Sure it's been legal for a decade, but someone on your list may be interested in getting into it

It's been 10 years since Washington legalized recreational cannabis. Each year brings more states that either do the same or otherwise lessen restrictions on its use. That means not only more legal products (and businesses selling them), but more people willing to try cannabis who previously stayed away. If a person on your gifting list is thinking about trying cannabis products for the first time, or is relatively uninitiated, consider one of these ideas. (NOTE: Informed use is essential. Be sure to let the person know exactly what you're giving and how it could affect them.)

CBD BALM

Not all products are ingested, and not all products contain the psychoactive chemical THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Many people use non-psychoactive CBD (cannabidiol) products as topical ointments for pain relief or as a dissolvable product for baths. Tiger balm products are available in several stores. $13-$35 • The Green Nugget • 1340 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman

WYLD EDIBLES

Edibles come in all shapes, sizes, flavors, varieties, and potencies. If the person on your list likes chocolate, there's plenty available. If they're more of a hard candy or gummy fan, you're in luck. The key is to know what the person likes, what their background is with cannabis use, and how using it may affect them. Talk to a knowledgeable budtender at a local shop who can recommend a good product. One suggestion for the Northwest-minded: huckleberry, marionberry or strawberry gummies by WYLD, complete with elk antler designs on boxes. $24 • TreeHouse Club • 14421 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley • treehouseclub.buzz

RAY'S LEMONADE

It seems there's a new caffeinated energy drink or alcoholic seltzer brand every time you hit the grocery store. Drinks aren't exclusive to caffeine or alcohol, of course, and that's true in the cannabis world. You can find pre-made drinks or liquid packets that contain either THC, CBD or a hybrid. Look for a flavor and style that suits the person on your list. Suggestions: multiple flavors of Ray's Lemonade. $10-$24 • Royals Cannabis • 7115 N. Division St.• royalscannabis.com

YOUR BEST BUDS PACK

One daunting task for a cannabis newbie: rolling a joint. Luckily, most shops have convenient pre-roll packs of various options. Or a hybrid pack of a few pre-roll joints and loose buds for when your gift recipient is ready to roll their own. Try a "Your Best Buds" pack. $25 • Spokane Green Leaf • 9107 N. Country Homes Blvd, Suite 13 • spokanegreenleaf.com

VAPE CARTRIDGE

If your true love has an interest in vaping, most stores have a wide range of cartridges. They use cannabis concentrate in a self-contained device to produce vapors using a vape battery. Sound confusing? Let a budtender explain the pros and cons and what flavor (if any) is right for your person. There are lots of brands. Prices vary • Apex Cannabis. • 1325 N. Division St., Suite 104 • apexcannabis.com

MARIJUANA BOOKS

"I know what I'm talking about — I did my own research" is certainly a line we hear applied to, well, everything. Though knowledge is power, and it wouldn't be a gift guide without passing on wisdom through books. For the person in your life who likes to research before jumping into something new, consider a book such as Marijuana: A Love Story or Marijuana: Your Questions Answered. $22/$40 • Auntie's Bookstore • 402 W. Main Ave. • auntiesbooks.com ♦