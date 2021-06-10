Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right

SHELBY CRISWELL ILLUSTRATION
Shelby Criswell illustration

Summer 2020 was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Road trips not taken. Summer camps not visited. Family reunions, weddings and birthday parties delayed to some unknown future date. No Hoopfest, no summer concerts, no baseball, no Pig Out in the Park, no swimming pools. A whole lotta "no" when we normally fill our summers with "hell yes!"

A year later, it seems like a miracle that we'll get to experience the kind of summer we want to after 12 months of tragic losses. It won't be "normal" and some COVID-fighting restrictions are still in place, but as you'll see in this year's Inlander Summer Guide, there's plenty of fun to be had. Whether you're looking to splash in local swimming holes, bike to your heart's content, eat your weight in huckleberries and ice cream, or catch up with all the live music you missed out on last year, you'll find options in the following pages. There are suggestions for family fun and for road trips, even for staying home and staying safe and out of the wildfire smoke we hope doesn't come.

So put on some sunscreen, fill your cooler, and kick up your heels with this year's Summer Guide. And get ready to do summer again, and do it right. Finally.

— DAN NAILEN, managing editor

SUMMER GUIDE 2021

Related
Crave! is back for a grand tasting Aug. 27.

With pandemic restrictions lifting, let's call it a "foodie summer"

Related
Gander &amp; Ryegrass is on the list for a long-delayed visit.

Essay: Making Up for Lost Meals

Related
Gladys Knight plays Festival at Sandpoint.

The sound of live music's return is one of the clearest indications the world is getting back to normal

Related
Have hugs, will travel.

Essay: Hug It Out

Related
The season started May 4 and will continue through early September.

Whether you're a spectator or a competitor, sporting events are back this year

Related
We need Hoopfest.

Essay: Nothing is Normal Without Hoopfest

Related
The smart folks in the Walla Walla Valley have created a self-guided scavenger hunt with 12 reasons to drink wine.

Whether a quick weekend or epic adventure, a summer road trip is always worth it

Related
This summer is essentially a make-up year for music.

Essay: Let the Music Play

Related
This summer, why not get on the water and exercise? The Coeur d'Alene Rowing Association puts on learn-to-row classes open to high schoolers and older.

Cool ways to get in, on or around the water this summer

Related
Time to warm up this house.

Essay: More of the Same, Only Different

Related
Riding a bike is a bit like, well, riding a bike. It's something you can pick up again instantly.

The bicycle was the ultimate safe recreation choice during the pandemic - and it's perfect for this summer too

Related
This should make for a good story.

Essay: Extremely Online

Related
Bazaar returns on Aug. 7.

From local marketplaces to theatrical performances, here's how to give your summer some artsy flair

Related
Let's grab some loose change and go! |Young Kwak photo

Essay: Add a Ball

Related
Local artist Megan Perkins' lecture "Paintings of Manito and Other Spokane Scenes" is scheduled for July 17.

Smoke and crowds might keep you stuck inside, but they shouldn't keep you from enjoying summer

Related
This summer, let's linger a little longer.

Essay: Just One More

Related
Riverfront Park's North Bank is now a one-stop activity complex.

How to entertain the young — and young at heart — all summer long

Trending

Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen opens in West Central, bringing a taste of the Big Easy to Spokane
From Tom Petty to Al Green, we pick our favorite releases from this year's first batch of Record Store Day exclusives
We have met the enemy, and it is not compromise
Will the latest round of discussion between the Spokane Police Department and communities of color be different from the others?
In their new book Enduring Freedom, Spokane and Afghan authors show importance of friendship, education
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Summer... Finally"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Summer Guide

With pandemic restrictions lifting, let's call it a "foodie summer"

By Chey Scott

Crave! is back for a grand tasting Aug. 27.

Essay: Making Up for Lost Meals

By Chey Scott

Gander &amp; Ryegrass is on the list for a long-delayed visit.

The sound of live music's return is one of the clearest indications the world is getting back to normal

By Dan Nailen

Gladys Knight plays Festival at Sandpoint.

Essay: Hug It Out

By Dan Nailen

Have hugs, will travel.
More »
More Summer Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 10-16, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation