Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right

Shelby Criswell illustration

Summer 2020 was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Road trips not taken. Summer camps not visited. Family reunions, weddings and birthday parties delayed to some unknown future date. No Hoopfest, no summer concerts, no baseball, no Pig Out in the Park, no swimming pools. A whole lotta "no" when we normally fill our summers with "hell yes!"

A year later, it seems like a miracle that we'll get to experience the kind of summer we want to after 12 months of tragic losses. It won't be "normal" and some COVID-fighting restrictions are still in place, but as you'll see in this year's Inlander Summer Guide, there's plenty of fun to be had. Whether you're looking to splash in local swimming holes, bike to your heart's content, eat your weight in huckleberries and ice cream, or catch up with all the live music you missed out on last year, you'll find options in the following pages. There are suggestions for family fun and for road trips, even for staying home and staying safe and out of the wildfire smoke we hope doesn't come.

So put on some sunscreen, fill your cooler, and kick up your heels with this year's Summer Guide. And get ready to do summer again, and do it right. Finally.



— DAN NAILEN, managing editor

SUMMER GUIDE 2021