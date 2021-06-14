The Best Type of Exercise? A Blood Test Holds Clues.

By

click to enlarge PHOTO BY VICTOR FREITAS FROM PEXELS
Photo by Victor Freitas from Pexels
By Gretchen Reynolds
The New York Times

If we all begin the same exercise routine tomorrow, some of us will become much fitter, others will get a little more in shape and a few of us may actually lose fitness. Individual responses to exercise can vary wildly and, until now, unpredictably. But a new study of more than 650 men and women suggests that the levels of certain proteins in our bloodstreams might foretell whether and how we will respond to various exercise regimens.

The study needs replication and expansion, but it represents a meaningful start toward a blood test to indicate the best types of exercise for each of us and whether we can expect to gain more or less benefit from the same workout as our spouse, offspring, or other training partners or rivals.


Exercise response is a topic that probably should be discussed more often. We know exercise is wonderful for our health. Countless studies show that people who exercise tend to live longer, more happily and with less risk of many diseases than sedentary people.

But those findings refer to broad averages. Parse the study data closely and you can find a dizzying gamut of reactions, from outsized health and fitness gains in some people to none in others.

Disobligingly, little about our bodies and lives currently predicts how we will respond to exercise, including our genetics. Identical twins, with identical DNA, can react quite differently to workouts, studies show, as can people who are equally lean, obese or aerobically fit at the start of a new exercise program. Some, for mysterious reasons, wind up fitter and healthier afterward than others.

These enigmas intrigued researchers from Harvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and other institutions. The scientists had long been interested in how exercise alters the molecular environment inside the body.


Taken as a whole, the new study’s results suggest that “molecular profiling tools might help to tailor” exercise plans, said Dr. Robert Gerszten, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of cardiovascular medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, who conducted the new study with its lead author, Dr. Jeremy Robbins, and others.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Trending

Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen opens in West Central, bringing a taste of the Big Easy to Spokane
From Tom Petty to Al Green, we pick our favorite releases from this year's first batch of Record Store Day exclusives
Summer Guide: Thanks to vaccines, we're ready to make up for lost time and do summer right
We have met the enemy, and it is not compromise
In their new book Enduring Freedom, Spokane and Afghan authors show importance of friendship, education
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Nation & World

Teens Are Rarely Hospitalized With COVID, but Cases Can Be Severe

By The New York Times

Elias Israelsen, 12, receives their first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Community Health Center, Inc., in East Hartford, Conn. Immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, possibly a lifetime, improving over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies.

Moderna Says Its Vaccine Is Effective for 12- to 17-Year-Olds; Will Seek FDA Approval

By The New York Times

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at Victory Christian Center in Philadelphia on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Cheney Embraces Her Downfall, Warning GOP of Trump in a Fiery Speech

By The New York Times

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) stands as then President Donald Trump recognizes her for her work during the impeachment hearings at the White House in Washington, Feb. 6, 2020. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday, May 9, 2021, officially endorsed Stefanik in her bid to oust the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Social Network’s Ban of Trump

By The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 28, 2021. Facebook’s Oversight Board, an independent and international panel that was created and funded by the social network, plans to announce on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, whether former President Donald Trump will be able to return to the platform that has been a critical megaphone for him and his tens of millions of followers.
More »

Readers also liked…

Impeachment report says Trump solicited foreign election interference

By The New York Times

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) arrives to a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. House Democrats on Tuesday released a 300-page impeachment report asserting that President Trump abused his power by trying to enlist Ukraine to help him in the 2020 presidential election.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Summer Parkways

Summer Parkways @ South Hill

June 14-20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 10-16, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation