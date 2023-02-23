Looff Carrousel gets remodeled, Seattle pop punk group releases single; plus, new music!

click to enlarge Looff Carrousel gets remodeled, Seattle pop punk group releases single; plus, new music!

NOSTALGIA REIMAGINED

The revamping of Riverfront Park's historic LOOFF CARROUSEL continued recently with the debut of a new ring toss system, complete with motion-sensor lights and a bell that goes off when you hit the target's center. The system, designed and donated by staff of the Spokane software development firm IntelliTect, debuted last month. It was created to improve the experience of riders' with good aim, and to make it more fun for first-time riders alike. IntelliTect's engineers wanted to recreate fond childhood memories of seeing lights flash and hearing celebratory sounds when successfully tossing the rings on target so that future generations could enjoy the experience in a new and enhanced way. Learn more at riverfrontspokane.org (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

click to enlarge Looff Carrousel gets remodeled, Seattle pop punk group releases single; plus, new music! (2)

PUNKS PUT ON ICE

Perhaps the only thing funnier than the Seattle Kraken inexplicably asking WHO IS SHE? to be their in-house band for three games in January is the group basically getting fired after the first night. The silly Seattle pop punk supergroup consisting of Robin Edwards (aka Lisa Prank), Bree McKenna (Tacocat) and Julia Shaprio (Chastity Belt) don't exactly scream JOCK JAMS!, but they apparently ran afoul of Climate Pledge Arena management and got the boot for daring to sing that Jeff Bezos is a "jerk" as part of "My My Orca Card," the band's localized rework of the LeTigre's "My My Metrocard." Extremely punk rock. Last week, Who Is She? went ahead and recorded "My My Orca Card" as a single and has an album slated for later this year. If thin-skinned billionaires don't want you to hear it, you know it's good. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

click to enlarge Looff Carrousel gets remodeled, Seattle pop punk group releases single; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 24.

GORILLAZ, CRACKER ISLAND. On its eighth album, the world's premiere cartoon band enlists a very real list of star guest performers ranging from Stevie Nicks to Bad Bunny to Beck.

MODEL/ACTRIZ, DOGSBODY. The Brooklyn band releases its debut LP, one full of edgy and unnerving art punk noise.

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS, ISLANDS IN THE SKY. The LA psych-garage rock outfit takes a spacey trip filled with self-discovery and infectious riffs. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Rock 'n' roll was stolen from Black musicians. Elvis Presley was well aware of his debt.

By John Hagney

Rock 'n' roll was stolen from Black musicians. Elvis Presley was well aware of his debt.

A somewhat arbitrary ranking of the city's vehicle and pedestrian crossings

By Nic Renshaw

A somewhat arbitrary ranking of the city's vehicle and pedestrian crossings

Spokane Art School's new digs, SpokAnimal receives $25,000 award; plus, new music!

Spokane Art School's new digs, SpokAnimal receives $25,000 award; plus, new music!

No need to panic, but it's hard when infatuation with your most beloved musical act fades...

By Madison Pearson

No need to panic, but it's hard when infatuation with your most beloved musical act fades...
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spark Central reenvisions its annual Salon fundraiser to involve everyone, from local artists to bookworms

By Chey Scott

Spark Central reenvisions its annual Salon fundraiser to involve everyone, from local artists to bookworms

The Spokane Comedy Film Festival aims to tickle funny bones and inspire comedians to make the big-screen leap

By Madison Pearson

The Spokane Comedy Film Festival aims to tickle funny bones and inspire comedians to make the big-screen leap

Rock 'n' roll was stolen from Black musicians. Elvis Presley was well aware of his debt.

By John Hagney

Rock 'n' roll was stolen from Black musicians. Elvis Presley was well aware of his debt.

AI image generators are transforming the art world, but many of the Inland Northwest's artists aren't that worried

By Chey Scott

AI image generators are transforming the art world, but many of the Inland Northwest's artists aren't that worried
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

TQC: Now That's Entertainment

TQC: Now That's Entertainment @ Central Library

Sat., Feb. 25, 7-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 23- 1, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation