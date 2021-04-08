The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021

By

click to enlarge get-lit-cover.jpg

T

hat Spokane and the Inland Northwest comprise a literary hotbed is not news to those of us who live here and love to stick our head into a good book or hit one of our regular poetry readings. And EWU's Get Lit! Festival has been drawing big-time talents to town for more than 20 years to mix and mingle with our local talent and literature fans.

After 2020 put the festival on ice, it's back in 2021, online and loaded with some incredible events and writers. You might miss rubbing elbows with fellow book fanatics, but this year you can explore kinky essays, introduce yourself to new novelists, and take on hard-hitting issues through panels dedicated to Indigenous voices, tackling the patriarchy and inspiring criminal justice reform. Even the beloved Pie & Whiskey event is happening. (You just have to supply your own pie and/or whiskey — sorry.)

In the following pages you'll learn how to take full advantage of the world of words coming right to your computer screen this year. Enjoy!

— DAN NAILEN,
Arts & Culture editor

Related
Get Lit! Director Kate Peterson is taking the festival online in 2021.

The Get Lit! Festival returns after a year away, with readings and roundtables coming to a computer near you

Related
Spokane native Eileen Garvin arrives at Get Lit! with her first novel and a whole lot of buzz

Spokane native Eileen Garvin arrives at Get Lit! with her first novel and a whole lot of buzz

Related
FROM LEFT: Tiffany Midge, Elissa Washuta, Jake Sheets and D.A. Novoti will be on the We the Indigenous panel.

There's a ton of great things happening with the virtual Get Lit! Festival - here's what caught our attention

Trending

10 underrated and overlooked movies on the new Paramount+ streaming service
An Airway Heights police officer — honored as a leader combating domestic violence — is accused of abusing numerous women
For our tax dollars, neighborhoods, businesses and kids, Spokane's city center is the right place to build a new stadium
Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet
Fresh Soul serves up more than Southern-inspired food
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary

By Nathan Weinbender

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary

The Get Lit! Festival returns after a year away, with readings and roundtables coming to a computer near you

By Nathan Weinbender

Get Lit! Director Kate Peterson is taking the festival online in 2021.

Spokane native Eileen Garvin arrives at Get Lit! with her first novel and a whole lot of buzz

By Dan Nailen

Spokane native Eileen Garvin arrives at Get Lit! with her first novel and a whole lot of buzz

There's a ton of great things happening with the virtual Get Lit! Festival - here's what caught our attention

By Spencer Brown and Natalie Rieth

FROM LEFT: Tiffany Midge, Elissa Washuta, Jake Sheets and D.A. Novoti will be on the We the Indigenous panel.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Inland Northwest native Kelsey Cook hasn't let the pandemic slow down her rise in standup comedy

By Dan Nailen

Inland Northwest native Kelsey Cook hasn't let the pandemic slow down her rise in standup comedy

Spokane trans actress Maeve Griffith tackles 30 roles in Stage Left's latest one-person show, I Am My Own Wife

By Spencer Brown

Maeve Griffith takes on 30 roles in Stage Left's new production.

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary

By Nathan Weinbender

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary

A poem for GU, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, new music and more!

A poem for GU, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, new music and more!
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Follow the River: Portraits of the Columbia Plateau

Follow the River: Portraits of the Columbia Plateau @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Mondays-Saturdays. Continues through Aug. 14

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 8-14, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation