The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021

T

hat Spokane and the Inland Northwest comprise a literary hotbed is not news to those of us who live here and love to stick our head into a good book or hit one of our regular poetry readings. And EWU's Get Lit! Festival has been drawing big-time talents to town for more than 20 years to mix and mingle with our local talent and literature fans.

After 2020 put the festival on ice, it's back in 2021, online and loaded with some incredible events and writers. You might miss rubbing elbows with fellow book fanatics, but this year you can explore kinky essays, introduce yourself to new novelists, and take on hard-hitting issues through panels dedicated to Indigenous voices, tackling the patriarchy and inspiring criminal justice reform. Even the beloved Pie & Whiskey event is happening. (You just have to supply your own pie and/or whiskey — sorry.)

In the following pages you'll learn how to take full advantage of the world of words coming right to your computer screen this year. Enjoy!

