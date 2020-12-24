The Wandering Table is closing down in January

click to enlarge Young Kwak The Wandering Table, shown in March of this year.

just keep on coming in 2020.Chef Adam Hegsted announced Thursday afternoon via social media that the Wandering Table, one his Eat Good Group restaurants and a mainstay of Kendall Yards during the neighborhood's development, will be closing down in January. The rough year due to COVID-19 was just too much for a place that relied on in-person dining."[The Wandering Table] does not translate very well to takeout and delivery and we’ve always been caught in a niche between fine dining and upper end casual which costs a lot more labor to operate," Hegsted wrote.Here's his complete statement: