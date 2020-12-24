The Wandering Table is closing down in January

By

click to enlarge The Wandering Table, shown in March of this year. - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
The Wandering Table, shown in March of this year.

The hits just keep on coming in 2020.

Chef Adam Hegsted announced Thursday afternoon via social media that the Wandering Table, one his Eat Good Group restaurants and a mainstay of Kendall Yards during the neighborhood's development, will be closing down in January. The rough year due to COVID-19 was just too much for a place that relied on in-person dining.

"[The Wandering Table] does not translate very well to takeout and delivery and we’ve always been caught in a niche between fine dining and upper end casual which costs a lot more labor to operate," Hegsted wrote.


Here's his complete statement:
click to enlarge screenshot_2020-12-24_at_3.04.30_pm.png

Tags

Related Locations

Trending

Cami Bradley, Marshall McLean and more local musicians look back at the trials and tribulations of 2020
The continuing quest to stop downtown Spokane's sidewalks from electrocuting dogs
Here are the 10 best new television series that premiered in 2020
How Spokane officials can help to create more affordable housing inside city limits
With Pixar's latest feature Soul hitting Disney+, a look back at the animation studio's best
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Summer's Crave! Food & Drink festival in Spokane Valley is canceled

By Chey Scott

Crave! was set to happen in mid-July, but has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The region's food and beverage industry took a huge hit from coronavirus, but there are ways we can all help

By Chey Scott

The region's food and beverage industry took a huge hit from coronavirus, but there are ways we can all help

The Longshot Opens in Sandpoint; plus, chef Ian Wingate is opening a new restaurant this spring

The Longshot is Sandpoint's newest cafe hangout.

Local menus encourage diners to read between the lines with word plays, homages and other unexpected inspirations

By Carrie Scozzaro

Prohibition Gastropub's top-selling Voot Burger.
More »

Latest in Food News

Fun to put together, even better to eat: The rise of the snack board

By Samantha Wohlfeil

A cheese and charcuterie board at Wanderlust Delicato.

Three Birdies Bakery's owner shares tips for making fabulous cookies at home as she wraps up a busy year

By Chey Scott

Three Birdies Bakery's cookies are excellent Christmas comfort treats.

Local restaurateur leaves behind Taco Del Mar franchise to open independent taco and burrito spot DéGar's

By Chey Scott

D&eacute;Gars delivers a taste of sunny SoCal.

No-Li and Brick West take home medals at U.S. beer competition; Ruins and Little Noodle get crafty with takeout

By Chey Scott

Brick West Brewing Co.'s head brewer Sam Milne.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Winter Farmers Market

Winter Farmers Market @ Riverfront Park

Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. Continues through Jan. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 23-29, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation