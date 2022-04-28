To-Go Box: Secret Burger's back! Plus, an update on some new bars, restaurants and more

By

click to enlarge This sushi burrito was recently featured for a Secret Burger event at Borracho. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
This sushi burrito was recently featured for a Secret Burger event at Borracho.
Sometimes the worst-kept secrets are the best ones to be in on.

That’s true of SECRET BURGER, a national program currently active in Las Vegas, Nevada and Spokane, for which diners can expect the unexpected.

Organizers pair with a local restaurant or chef to create a special “off menu” dish — usually something wildly creative and indulgent — available for one day only, and for a set, ticketed price. Spokane’s iteration of Secret Burger, not limited to just burgers, recently reappeared after a two-year hiatus with a series of relaunch events at Market Street Pizzeria (showcasing a lasagna sandwich) and Borracho Tacos & Tequileria (a super-sized sushi burrito). Next up is an already sold-out "May the 4th Star Wars Dinner" at Fire and Ice on the South Hill featuring, among other items, a "Bantha burger."


As tickets for Secret Burger events are limited, they often sell out fast. Want to find out when and where the next opportunity will occur? Sign up for Secret Burger notifications by texting “Secret” to 866-944-0338 so you don't miss the next announcement.

PRE-BLOOMSDAY EATS
Carbo-loading is a thing for distance runners, but even if you’re not running Bloomsday, check out TAVOLATA (221 N. Wall St.), which is opening early at 11 am on both Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Look for specials including a special "Spritzer Sprinter" menu for participants and Brick West Brewing specials for all.

O'DOHERTY'S TURNS 30!
When you’re out and about in downtown Spokane this Bloomsday weekend, stop by and say sláinte — to your health — to the folks at O’DOHERTY’S IRISH GRILLE (525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd) and wish them a happy 30-year anniversary.

That’s right! Thirty years ago, on May 2, 1992, Tim and Sam O'Doherty, along with brother Shannon O'Doherty and partner Terry Best, opened O’Doherty’s. It quickly became the place to go for a pint and a meal of such authentic Irish classics as shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage. It’s also the place where, if you stand on the bar and sing, you might just get to put your dollar on the wall.

The O'Dohertys invite guests to stop by and share their favorite pub story, or email that information to timodoherty6@gmail.com any time during the month of May. The O’Doherty’s hope to compile these stories into a commemorative book. Visit odohertyspub.com.

ROUNDING UP SOME RECENT OPENINGS
The second location of 3NINJAS CURBSIDE AND CATERING (21802 E. Indiana Ave.) opened recently in Liberty Lake’s NoLL multi-use building. The new space has considerably more space than the original Kendall Yards location (1198 W. Summit Pkwy.), yet offers the same great Mexican-Asian fusion foods like tacos ($12-$14 for three), handhelds ($14-$16), and bowls ($13-$14) of rice, noodles or cabbage topped with savory goodies like orange-glazed chicken and crisp slaw. Visit facebook.com/libertylakefresh.

HIGH SOCIETY BREWING (9551 N. Hwy. 95, Hayden) brought the North Idaho brewery count up in early 2021 with its rustic taphouse serving from 12 rotating taps, such as barrel-aged dry Irish stout, plus wine, cider and assorted snacks. Visit facebook.com/highsocietybrewing.


If there’s any doubt that the region north of Coeur d’Alene and Hayden is growing — fast — take a trip up Highway 95 to Athol, where The Crossings recently welcomed yet another new business: SWEET LOU’S RESTAURANT AND TAPHOUSE (6915 E. Athol Crossings Rd.). This marks the third eatery for owners Meggie and Chad Foust; their other two locations are in Ponderay (477272 Hwy. 95) and Coeur d’Alene (601 E. Front Ave.). The Athol location menu is the same as is offered in Coeur d’Alene, featuring starters like spicy Tailgate egg rolls ($10), sandwiches like the “grown up” grilled cheese ($13), and comfort foods like chicken fried steak ($18). Visit sweetlousidaho.com.

If you’re cruising up Monroe and thirsting for an adult beverage, stop into HI-REVS BAR AND LOUNGE (2606 N. Monroe St.), which opened earlier this spring in an unusually shaped building formerly home to a real estate company and, before that, The Hedge House. If you’re just interested in food, park yourself in the large dining area and try classic pub eats like the third-pound cheeseburger ($12) or fish and chips ($14). In the bar area, listen to live music, play some pool, or belly up to the cozy bar and order up a cold one. Visit facebook.com/hirevsspokane.

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of...

To-Go Box: Casper Fry's future, cruisin' for brews in CdA, and more food news

By Carrie Scozzaro

Popular South Perry spot Casper Fry closes Saturday.

To-Go Box: Rounding up the news on local food spots recently opened, closed, rebranded or moved

By Carrie Scozzaro

To-Go Box: Rounding up the news on local food spots recently opened, closed, rebranded or moved

The Logan Neighborhood welcomes three new eateries: Tantuni Mediterranean, Roots Coffee Kitchen and Zeeks Pizza

By Carrie Scozzaro

Falafel, here in wrap form, is a focus at Tantuni.

To Go Box: Coffee + cocktail bar The Wet Whistle opens downtown; Coeur d'Alene gets a kava bar

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Wet Whistle offers coffee, sandwiches, cocktails and more.
More »

Latest in Food News

Lone Mountain Farms harvests its own fields to create both food and craft beer at its new taphouse

By Carrie Scozzaro

Lone Mountain's beer features both hops and grain grown in Athol, Idaho.

A historic location and eclectic menu combine for an innovative experience at The New 63 Social House & Eatery

By Carrie Scozzaro

New 63's management team (from left): Casey Garland, Brian Horpel and Hillary Yarno.

Local chef opens Chowderhead, a hearty soup and sandwich spot on North Monroe

By Chey Scott

Local chef opens Chowderhead, a hearty soup and sandwich spot on North Monroe

To-Go Box: Rounding up the latest local beverage news from coffee to soda; kombucha to boba

By Carrie Scozzaro

New Love Coffee recently opened in the North Liberty Lake district.
More »

Readers also liked…

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Bourbon and Bacon Bash

Bourbon and Bacon Bash @ Historic Flight Foundation

Sat., April 30, 12-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 28- 4, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation