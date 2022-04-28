To-Go Box: Secret Burger's back! Plus, an update on some new bars, restaurants and more

That’s true of SECRET BURGER, a national program currently active in Las Vegas, Nevada and Spokane, for which diners can expect the unexpected.
Organizers pair with a local restaurant or chef to create a special “off menu” dish — usually something wildly creative and indulgent — available for one day only, and for a set, ticketed price. Spokane’s iteration of Secret Burger, not limited to just burgers, recently reappeared after a two-year hiatus with a series of relaunch events at Market Street Pizzeria (showcasing a lasagna sandwich) and Borracho Tacos & Tequileria (a super-sized sushi burrito). Next up is an already sold-out "May the 4th Star Wars Dinner" at Fire and Ice on the South Hill featuring, among other items, a "Bantha burger."
As tickets for Secret Burger events are limited, they often sell out fast. Want to find out when and where the next opportunity will occur? Sign up for Secret Burger notifications by texting “Secret” to 866-944-0338 so you don't miss the next announcement.
PRE-BLOOMSDAY EATS
Carbo-loading is a thing for distance runners, but even if you’re not running Bloomsday, check out TAVOLATA (221 N. Wall St.), which is opening early at 11 am on both Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Look for specials including a special "Spritzer Sprinter" menu for participants and Brick West Brewing specials for all.
O'DOHERTY'S TURNS 30!
When you’re out and about in downtown Spokane this Bloomsday weekend, stop by and say sláinte — to your health — to the folks at O’DOHERTY’S IRISH GRILLE (525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd) and wish them a happy 30-year anniversary.
That’s right! Thirty years ago, on May 2, 1992, Tim and Sam O'Doherty, along with brother Shannon O'Doherty and partner Terry Best, opened O’Doherty’s. It quickly became the place to go for a pint and a meal of such authentic Irish classics as shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage. It’s also the place where, if you stand on the bar and sing, you might just get to put your dollar on the wall.
The O'Dohertys invite guests to stop by and share their favorite pub story, or email that information to timodoherty6@gmail.com any time during the month of May. The O’Doherty’s hope to compile these stories into a commemorative book. Visit odohertyspub.com.
The second location of 3NINJAS CURBSIDE AND CATERING (21802 E. Indiana Ave.) opened recently in Liberty Lake’s NoLL multi-use building. The new space has considerably more space than the original Kendall Yards location (1198 W. Summit Pkwy.), yet offers the same great Mexican-Asian fusion foods like tacos ($12-$14 for three), handhelds ($14-$16), and bowls ($13-$14) of rice, noodles or cabbage topped with savory goodies like orange-glazed chicken and crisp slaw. Visit facebook.com/libertylakefresh.
HIGH SOCIETY BREWING (9551 N. Hwy. 95, Hayden) brought the North Idaho brewery count up in early 2021 with its rustic taphouse serving from 12 rotating taps, such as barrel-aged dry Irish stout, plus wine, cider and assorted snacks. Visit facebook.com/highsocietybrewing.
If there’s any doubt that the region north of Coeur d’Alene and Hayden is growing — fast — take a trip up Highway 95 to Athol, where The Crossings recently welcomed yet another new business: SWEET LOU’S RESTAURANT AND TAPHOUSE (6915 E. Athol Crossings Rd.). This marks the third eatery for owners Meggie and Chad Foust; their other two locations are in Ponderay (477272 Hwy. 95) and Coeur d’Alene (601 E. Front Ave.). The Athol location menu is the same as is offered in Coeur d’Alene, featuring starters like spicy Tailgate egg rolls ($10), sandwiches like the “grown up” grilled cheese ($13), and comfort foods like chicken fried steak ($18). Visit sweetlousidaho.com.
If you’re cruising up Monroe and thirsting for an adult beverage, stop into HI-REVS BAR AND LOUNGE (2606 N. Monroe St.), which opened earlier this spring in an unusually shaped building formerly home to a real estate company and, before that, The Hedge House. If you’re just interested in food, park yourself in the large dining area and try classic pub eats like the third-pound cheeseburger ($12) or fish and chips ($14). In the bar area, listen to live music, play some pool, or belly up to the cozy bar and order up a cold one. Visit facebook.com/hirevsspokane.
To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.