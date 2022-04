To-Go Box: Secret Burger's back! Plus, an update on some new bars, restaurants and more

S

secrets are the best ones to be in on.That’s true of, a national program currently active in Las Vegas, Nevada and Spokane, for which diners can expect the unexpected.Organizers pair with a local restaurant or chef to create a special “off menu” dish — usually something wildly creative and indulgent — available for one day only, and for a set, ticketed price. Spokane’s iteration of Secret Burger , not limited to just burgers, recently reappeared after a two-year hiatus with a series of relaunch events at Market Street Pizzeria (showcasing a lasagna sandwich) and Borracho Tacos & Tequileria (a super-sized sushi burrito). Next up is an already sold-out "May the 4th Star Wars Dinner" at Fire and Ice on the South Hill featuring, among other items, a "Bantha burger."As tickets for Secret Burger events are limited, they often sell out fast. Want to find out when and where the next opportunity will occur? Sign up for Secret Burger notifications by texting “Secret” to 866-944-0338 so you don't miss the next announcement.Carbo-loading is a thing for distance runners, but even if you’re not running Bloomsday, check out(221 N. Wall St.), which is opening early at 11 am on both Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Look for specials including a special "Spritzer Sprinter" menu for participants and Brick West Brewing specials for all.When you’re out and about in downtown Spokane this Bloomsday weekend, stop by and say sláinte — to your health — to the folks at(525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd) and wish them a happy 30-year anniversary.That’s right! Thirty years ago, on May 2, 1992, Tim and Sam O'Doherty, along with brother Shannon O'Doherty and partner Terry Best, opened O’Doherty’s. It quickly became the place to go for a pint and a meal of such authentic Irish classics as shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage. It’s also the place where, if you stand on the bar and sing, you might just get to put your dollar on the wall.The O'Dohertys invite guests to stop by and share their favorite pub story, or email that information to timodoherty6@gmail.com any time during the month of May. The O’Doherty’s hope to compile these stories into a commemorative book. Visit odohertyspub.com