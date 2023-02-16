Two actors are reprising a production of Parallel Lives and finding the fresh in the familiar

By

click to enlarge Two actors are reprising a production of Parallel Lives and finding the fresh in the familiar
Chris Wooley, Heads and Tails Photo
Melody Deatherage (left) Kathie Doyle-Lipe channel capricious supernatural beings, college students, farmworkers and more.

For Kathie Doyle-Lipe and Melody Deatherage, there's a whiff of déjà vu to their upcoming performance of Parallel Lives, opening this weekend on the Spokane Civic Theatre's main stage for a limited run.

"We actually put this up six years ago for Lake City Playhouse as they were getting restarted. And then Civic approached us later about maybe reviving it for a special event," Deatherage says.

"So it's just kind of putting it back on its feet," adds Doyle-Lipe.

But does their previous experience mean they were off-book faster than usual? The question elicits a hearty laugh from both women. This demanding sketch-based play, which originated in the mid-1980s as Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy's Kathy and Mo Show, is propelled by just two actors who must rapidly channel one character after another — from capricious supernatural beings to college students to farmworkers. And that's just in the first part of act one.

"There is that challenge of creating a distinct character [for each scene]. There's a lot of different dialects, and we're playing different genders," Deatherage says. "When we did it six years ago, we put it up in less than three weeks. It was a very intensive experience and a real push."

To ease some of that pressure this time around, they started meeting on a regular basis last autumn.

"The first time we got together, I said to Kathie, 'I have no memory of ever saying these lines,'" she laughs. "It's a lot to memorize all over again, that's for sure."

"But after we did it a couple of times, it began to feel familiar," says Doyle-Lipe. "It was also interesting because we were finding things that we didn't even realize about it the first time we did it." During her previous encounter with the play, a gag about a 12-step program went over her head because of the speed at which she had to learn her lines.

Parallel Lives is a satirical comedy often described as feminist, a catch-all shorthand for its dealing with topics like menstruation, childbirth, single motherhood and systemic gender inequality. The title is presumably meant to echo Plutarch's Parallel Lives, a series of famous biographical profiles that juxtaposed classic Greek and Roman luminaries — all male, as you might expect — to illustrate their virtues or failings.

"In the play, the characters in these vignettes, they definitely are sometimes opposite ends of a spectrum," says Deatherage. One sketch pits "a divorced, rich Beverly Hills lady" played by herself against Doyle-Lipe's "middle-class housewife type in a laundromat." Yet both are united by the fact that they're undergoing a crisis of identity.

However, this production of Parallel Lives, directed by Troy Nickerson (whose Sweeney Todd, incidentally, is running contemporaneously across town at Stage Left), won't feature every scene from the original script. Gaffney and Najimy's collection of skits, which was later filmed as an HBO special, anchored itself pretty firmly in the mores and pop culture of the time.

"When we first looked at the script six years ago, [cutting] was kind of a matter of expedience," Deatherage says. "And then there were a couple of sketches that... just seemed like they wouldn't have added all that much to the audience experience."

"The humor was dated," Doyle-Lipe adds, "and there were some things that I think people would find offensive now. Things have changed a lot. It would also be very long if you did them all."

Additionally, this production is working to capture a particular vibe, one that's a little less fraught than some of the full source material might allow. On the Civic's large main stage, the show makes use of isolated lighting to frame the action and scale things down to a more intimate size. The set design is largely black box. Quick-change costumes help keep the pacing fluid.

"We wanted to keep it light for sure," says Deatherage, "but there are definitely some very poignant and rather unsettling [scenes]. It's not all frothy. It's about the depth of the experience, the human experience, for the characters as well as the audience." ♦

Parallel Lives • Feb. 17-26; Thu-Sat at 7:30 pm; Sun at 2 pm • $25 • Spokane Civic Theatre • 1020 N. Howard St. • spokanecivictheatre.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Kathie and Mel Show"

Tags

Speaking of...

New Spokane theater group Bright Comet Theatre stages Lord of the Flies with all femme-presenting and female cast

By Samantha Wohlfeil

New Spokane theater group Bright Comet Theatre stages Lord of the Flies with all femme-presenting and female cast

A new Stage Left production of Sweeney Todd is intentionally going light on gore and gimmicks

By E.J. Iannelli

A new Stage Left production of Sweeney Todd is intentionally going light on gore and gimmicks

Harrell Holmes Jr. has been prepping for his role in Broadway's dramatization of the pop group's story for decades

By E.J. Iannelli

Harrell Holmes Jr. has been prepping for his role in Broadway's dramatization of the pop group's story for decades

Step into a Mystery

By Anne McGregor

Step into a Mystery
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

AI image generators are transforming the art world, but many of the Inland Northwest's artists aren't that worried

By Chey Scott

AI image generators are transforming the art world, but many of the Inland Northwest's artists aren't that worried

Will AI save me — or replace me?

By Daniel Walters

Will AI save me — or replace me?

A new book illuminates stories and accomplishments of Spokane's Black leaders

By Summer Sandstrom

A new book illuminates stories and accomplishments of Spokane's Black leaders

A somewhat arbitrary ranking of the city's vehicle and pedestrian crossings

By Nic Renshaw

A somewhat arbitrary ranking of the city's vehicle and pedestrian crossings
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Lord of the Flies

Lord of the Flies @ Central Library

Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

E.J. Iannelli

E.J. Iannelli is a Spokane-based freelance writer, translator, and editor whose byline occasionally appears here in The Inlander. One of his many shortcomings is his inability to think up pithy, off-the-cuff self-descriptions.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 16-22, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation