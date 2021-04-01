Washington has its first Indigenous poet laureate in Rena Priest

By

click to enlarge Newly named Washington poet laureate Rena Priest - HUMANITIES WASHINGTON
Humanities Washington
Newly named Washington poet laureate Rena Priest

It won't be official until April 14, but Humanities Washington announced Rena Priest as the next state poet laureate, and she is a groundbreaking decision. Priest is a member of the Lhaq’temish (Lummi) Nation, and she will be the first Indigenous poet laureate for the state.

Gov. Jay Inslee made Priest's appointment official today, and her term will run April 14, 2021, through March 31, 2023. Priest will succeed Claudia Castro Luna, as well as former state poet laureates Tod Marshall (of Spokane), Elizabeth Austen, Kathleen Flenniken and Sam Green.

Priest's first book, Patriarchy Blues, won the 2018 American Book Award, and she's since published a book called Sublime Subliminal.


“I am incredibly excited and honored to take on this role,” said Priest in a statement released by Humanities Washington. “I’m fascinated by the way people come together around poetry. I am always delighted by how they gather in quiet rooms and let themselves be drawn in, lit up, and transformed by the words of other people. It’s a powerful way of connecting.”

The state poet laureate works to increase appreciation of the form through their tenure, using a variety of creative means to do so. Priest said her work will focus on shining a spotlight on poetry coming from the state's tribal communities, as well as on using poetry to increase appreciation of our natural world and the threats facing it.

“We are in an important historical moment when science has given us a deadline to make significant changes to heal our planet,” Preist said. “I want to use poetry as a tool to offer new perspectives and generate enthusiasm for the idea that we can slow and reverse the effects of ecological destruction simply by loving the Earth.”

Trending

Kate Lebo warps the boundaries of food writing in her new Book of Difficult Fruit
World Relief helped local immigrants survive the pandemic; now they're urging Biden to reverse the refugee clampdown
A personal search for the perfect cup of pour-over coffee, with tips from two local roasters
Does the Coen brothers' Fargo hold up 25 years after its release? You betcha.
Slowly but surely, live music is coming back to Spokane venues
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of Rena Priest , Humanities Washington

From cheese making to West African drumming, the Heritage Arts Apprenticeship program funds cultural studies and timeless traditions

By Nathan Weinbender

Roberta and James Wilburn practice the djembe as part of their Heritage Arts apprenticeship.

Tod Marshall reflects on two years behind the wheel as Washington State Poet Laureate

By Tod Marshall

Tod Marshall's path as Washington state's poet laureate took him to every corner of the state.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Kate Lebo warps the boundaries of food writing in her new Book of Difficult Fruit

By Dan Nailen

Kate Lebo goes beyond "pie lady" with her new book.

The Zags' tournament history is littered with memorable moments and formidable foes

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Domantas Sabonis went from dominating in college to stardom in the NBA.

Binging Shark Tank is a reminder the American dream is alive and well

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Binging Shark Tank is a reminder the American dream is alive and well

Murder Among the Mormons, Nancy Sinatra's latest compilation, new music and more!

Murder Among the Mormons, Nancy Sinatra's latest compilation, new music and more!
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Megan Perkins: Seasons in Spokane

Megan Perkins: Seasons in Spokane @ Spokane Art School

Thursdays, Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through April 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation