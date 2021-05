We try in vain to find a better WA county vaccination rate predictor than the 2020 election

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization Liberal counties are doing a lot better than conservative counties at getting vaccinated

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization (Click to enlarge)





Click WA Vaccination Correlation Demonstration " to test that out. (Vaccine and COVID data is current as of May 19.)Click here to view it.

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization (Click to enlarge)



click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization (Click to enlarge)

But, at least at the county level, there's



What about how rural a community is? More populated and more dense counties are both more likely to be vaccinated, but not by a ton.



How about the average age in a county, considering old people might be more likely to be worried about COVID than young ones? Nope, no connection.



Income? There's no clear connection between a county's vaccination rate and its unemployment rate, though there is a relationship to a county's median household income.



Education?



Counties with more bachelor's degrees are more likely to be vaccinated, but it's still not as closely correlated as whether a county voted for Trump. and education? Like, say, how many households were without an internet connection?



Now we're getting somewhere, but the relationship still isn't as clear as a county's 2020 ballot tally.

click to enlarge Daniel Walters data visualization (click to enlarge) How about race? A lot of talk about vaccine hesitancy early on was focused on worries that Black Hispanic and Native people would be less likely to take the vaccines. Also, COVID cases hit heavily Hispanic counties like Yakima a lot harder than places like Spokane.But, at least at the county level, there's no clear difference between predominantly White counties and counties with lower numbers of White people. (In fact, counties with higher Asian and Black populations, like King County, were slightly more likely to be vaccinated overall.)What about how rural a community is? More populated and more dense counties are both more likely to be vaccinated, but not by a ton.How about the average age in a county, considering old people might be more likely to be worried about COVID than young ones? Nope, no connection.Income? There's no clear connection between a county's vaccination rate and its unemployment rate, though therea relationship to a county's median household income.Education?But what if you had some measure that spoke to wealth, densityeducation? Like, say, how many households were without an internet connection?Now we're getting somewhere, but the relationship still isn't as clear as a county's 2020 ballot tally.

About half of Spokane County residents over 16 haven't had their first vaccine shot yet. About half of Spokane voters voted for Trump last year. Those two facts may not seem connected.But when you chart out all the most vaccinated and least vaccinated counties in Washington state, and compare it with how heavily counties voted for Trump you get something like this:The conclusion is obvious: The redder a Washington state county is right now, the less likely its residents are to be vaccinated.Yet correlation, goes the statistician's desperate refrain, is not causation . After all, Trump-voting counties are often very different places from Biden-voting counties. Trump counties are far more rural, while Biden counties are far more likely to contain big cities. When it comes to delivering vaccines, the hurdles can benot just philosophical.Maybe there's another underlying factor that fits far better. So we built a little data tool we're calling the "At the top, you'll be able to select from a slew of different variables to see if anything does a better job at predicting which counties have lower or higher vaccination rates than whether they voted to Trump.Maybe a community that's suffered a higher COVID death rate has sought out more vaccines as a result?Nope. There's a very weak correlation suggesting counties with higher COVID death rates arelikely to get vaccinated, and no significant correlation at all when it comes to overall COVID cases.How about comparing vaccine hesitancy with, well, vaccine hesitancy We tried just that, examining the level of kindergartners who had all their vaccinations in the 2017-2018 school year and comparing it with the current COVID vaccination rate...