Where Function Meets Style

By

click to enlarge Where Function Meets Style
Don Hamilton photo

With the housing market taking a breather, it might be time to consider nudging the home you have into becoming the home you love. In this issue, I had the good fortune to talk with designers and homeowners about the process for making a house's style — but more importantly its function — fit a family's needs, whether that's a family with young children or a multi-generational household. I think you'll enjoy seeing the results of the careful and innovative processes, in "Staying Put" (page 20).

I must have been thirsty when I was planning this issue, because we have two features on beverages. In our Health section, Samantha Holm explores the physical — and social/emotional — benefits of taking time for a spot of tea ("Healthy Sipping," page 8). And as you can see, we have three lovely cocktails on our cover. One of them is not like the others. Can you spot the mocktail?* The option for sophisticated, no-alcohol beverages is a giant step toward inclusivity — those who are abstaining from alcohol for whatever reason are no longer relegated to imbibing Shirley Temples (page 34). And to that, I say...

Cheers!

*It's the one with a sprig of rosemary!

Trending

Tags

Speaking of From The Editor

Keeping it Small

By Anne McGregor

Keeping it Small

Time to Grow

By Anne McGregor

Time to Grow

A Brighter World

By Anne McGregor

A Brighter World

Readers respond to the 'Courtesy Club,' and to undocumented immigrants

From Readers
More »

Latest in Home

Events: Winter Cheer Galore

By Madison Pearson

Events: Winter Cheer Galore

Dare to Discover

By Anne McGregor

Dare to Discover

Step into a Mystery

By Anne McGregor

Step into a Mystery

If moving isn't an option, designers can remake an OK-for-now house into a perfect fit

By Anne McGregor

If moving isn't an option, designers can remake an OK-for-now house into a perfect fit
More »
More Home
All Health & Home

Things To Do

Megan Atwood Cherry: Precious Cargo @ Boswell Corner Gallery at NIC

Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Anne McGregor

Anne McGregor is a contributor to the Inlander and the editor of InHealth. She is married to Inlander editor/publisher Ted S. McGregor, Jr.
Read More about Anne McGregor

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 8-14, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation