Wednesday, February 15, 2017

News

Trump campaign communicated with Russian spies, dead coyotes on frat porches, and other news

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Yesterday, on February 14, media outlets revealed that the Trump campaign was secretly communicating with Russian intelligence throughout the election. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
  • Daniel Walters photo illustration
  • Yesterday, on February 14, media outlets revealed that the Trump campaign was secretly communicating with Russian intelligence throughout the election.

HERE

Ice to See You
Careful drivers! It's like Super Mario Bros 3 World 6 out there! (Spokesman-Review)

#TheyAreSpokane
The trial of Spokane's own torture psychologists may face even more delays. (Spokesman-Review)

Like the Country Western music version of The Godfather
Four Greek houses in the University of Idaho have found dead coyotes on their doorsteps. U of I really needs to crack down on coyote-drinking on campus. (KXLY)

THERE

Maybe they were just telling Russia, "Hey, whatever you do, don't interfere in our election? Multiple Trump aides were in regular contact with Russian intelligence during the election. (New York Times)

It's a personnel matter
The ousting of national security advisor Michael Flynn has created (more) chaos in the Trump White House. (Washington Post)

Bibi on board?
Prime Minister Bibi Netnyahu is visiting the Trump White House today. (The Atlantic)
