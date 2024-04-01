From Shakespeare to Sara Bareilles: Spokane Civic Theatre's 77th season has something for everyone

While the seasons can be fairly inconsistent in the Inland Northwest, spring can usually be determined by the release of Spokane Civic Theatre's showings for the year. This year, the weather even played along.
Civic's schedule for the 2024-25 — the nonprofit community theater's 77th season — came out last week and it's filled with a mix of classic productions and lesser-told stories. In addition to the handful of plays and musicals starting this fall, the theater is also producing a concert and dance performance.
Season memberships are on sale right now, but single tickets won't be available until July.
Main StageCarousel, Sept. 13-Oct. 13
Travel back to the 19th century and witness a story about the things one man will do to provide for his family. Based on the play Liliom by Ferenc Molnar as adapted by Benjamin F. Glazer, the production is a dramatic testimony to the power of love.
A Christmas Carol, Nov. 29-Dec. 22
Each year it's almost mandatory to visit the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, at least once — that is if you want to avoid being called a Scrooge.
Lend Me a Soprano, Jan. 31 - Feb. 16, 2025
Based on Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Tenor, this comedy takes the viewer back to 1934 for a night of unparalleled laughter.
Romeo and Juliet, March 28-April 13, 2025
A classic story of star-crossed lovers from two houses divided. This love story has spanned centuries and it's still being told with the respect it has earned.
Waitress, May 16-June 15, 2025
When waitress and expert pie maker Jenna realizes she's pregnant, her whole world turns upside down. And while her pie recipes may be perfect, she learns to find the missing ingredient in her own life — courage. Plus, the musical stylings of Sara Bareilles is to die for — probably like Jenna's pies.
Studio Theatre
An Enemy of the People, Oct. 11-Nov.3
Truth isn't always an easy thing. Dr. Stockmann learns that the hard when he discovers that his town's medicinal spring — which has brought them fame and wealth — is poisonous and no one cares to listen.
Sweat, Jan. 17-Feb. 2, 2025
A group of friends who have been pitted against each other are just trying to stay afloat. This devastating tale is buoyed by a sense of humor and heart throughout the production.
The Wolves, March 7-30, 2025
A portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for a girls indoor soccer team that just wanted to score some goals.
The Beauty Queen of Leenane, May 2-18, 2025
A plain and lonely woman, Maureen Folan, seeks a loving relationship, but her manipulative mother Mag has other plans.
Special Performances
Heathers: The Musical, July 12-28
Classic film meets peppy music in this popular movie turned musical, showing on the Main Stage.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), Dec. 6-15
If you're tired of Charles Dickens' beloved A Christmas Carol, this production may be for you. With a ton of Christmas traditions from around the world and every seasonal character you can think of, this production (in the Studio Theatre) promises a new take on an ageless celebration.
Rising Tide: A Collaborative Evening of Dance, Jan 3-5, 2025
Showcasing professional dance from around the Pacific Northwest, this Main Stage performance blends together a handful of dance styles and other artistic disciplines. This performance features choreography by CarliAnn Bruner and Sarah Glesk of Gonzaga University, Monica Mota of Quireo Flamenco and Melanie Rose Huff and Lexie Powell of Vytal Movement Dance.
Henry McNulty Concert, Feb. 21-23, 2025
Celebrate the Civic Theatre's Music Director Henry McNulty in this presentation of compositions that were written during his two-year MFA program at Vermont College of Fine Arts.